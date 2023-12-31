MOHAMED ELNENY has a lucrative transfer offer on the table ahead of the January transfer window.

The Arsenal midfielder has been offered an escape route away from the Emirates Stadium after struggling for opportunities this season.

1 A number of clubs are interested in Mohamed Elneny Credit: Getty

Elneny has only made four appearances so far this term after returning from a knee injury.

However, he could now be on his way out of the Premier League, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Trabzonspor are reportedly interested in a move for the 31-year-old, with other clubs also weighing up an approach.

The report adds that Besiktas, Galatasaray and clubs in Saudi Arabia are exploring the conditions of a potential transfer.

Elneny previously spent the 2019/20 on loan in Turkey with Besiktas.

The Egyptian joined Arsenal in 2016 and is currently the club’s longest-serving player.

He has since made 159 appearances for the Gunners, scoring six goals and winning the FA Cup in 2017.

Since his injury comeback, though, Elneny has made just four appearances and has not featured in the league since October.

CASINO SPECIAL – BEST CASINO WELCOME OFFERS

After signing an extension in February, his contract is set to expire at the end of this season.

He may not be the only departure from the Emirates next month, either, with Arsenal reportedly also open to loaning out Takehiro Tomiyasu.