Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that his side are now “one of the best in Europe” and are just missing a major trophy to seal their place among the elite clubs.

Arteta has led Arsenal to one FA Cup win and two FA Community Shield trophies in his seven years at the club as well as a second-placed finish in the last three Premier League seasons.

Despite the lack of trophies so far under his management, the Spaniard believes Arsenal are still a club “transformed” from when he first took over.

“I give my passion, my energy, my knowledge and everything I have to give to this club,” Arteta told ESPN Brasil. “I believe we have transformed this club from where it was to where it is today.

“In terms of performance, when we look at the last three years of the Premier League, we are the team that has scored the most points. But we still need to win a major title. That’s what we’re missing, because the rest is done.

“The connection with the fans has changed, there’s no doubt that Arsenal is one of the best teams in Europe at the moment, but we still need to seal that achievement.”

Arteta and Arsenal have spent big this summer in an attempt to make that next step, bringing in a striker in Viktor Gyökeres for €63 million ($74m) while also welcoming Noni Madueke, Martín Zubimendi, Christhian Mosquera, Christian Nørgaard and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for a combined transfer outlay of over €200m.

“It was a summer in which we had the chance to rest and relax. It was also a summer in which we worked hard, in which we were able to sign new players to have a bigger and better quality squad,” Arteta said.

“It’s going to be an exciting season, just look at the level of all the teams, of the league in general.”

The marquee signing of Arsenal’s window however is Gyökeres. Striker is a position that has been plagued by injuries during Arteta’s time at the club, so much so that midfielder Mikel Merino was leading the line at the Emirates for parts of last season.

Gyökeres scored 54 goals in all competitions for Sporting CP last season, and Arteta believes he can carry his form into the new season for Arsenal.

“We [have] brought in a special player. When you look at his statistics, it’s impressive what he’s done in recent years. And secondly, because we needed to improve that area of our squad,” he said.

“Last season we had injuries to important players, who were out for four or five months. At this level, that’s unsustainable.

“Now, given all this context, we needed a player who had the personality to withstand the pressure of putting on that shirt and going out on the pitch with all that.

“Viktor has all that.”