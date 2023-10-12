Webb admits to Arsenal vs City mistake

Howard Webb says Michael Oliver blundered by failing to send off Mateo Kovacic during Manchester City’s title clash with Arsenal.

Webb said: “When Michael reflects on it he’ll realise the second one should have been a yellow as well which would have seen Kovacic sent off, having been on the benefit of the first decision, which was borderline.

“The first tackle is clearly a poor one and I am confident, if a red card had been given by Michael, it would have been a very straightforward ‘check complete’ from VAR. But he doesn’t, he issues a yellow.”

Asked by ex-England star Michael Owen if he felt Kovacic was fortunate to stay on the pitch, Webb told Sky’s Match Officials Mic’d Up show: “I do. Second yellows are something VAR is not able to get involved in but he was an extremely fortunate player to stay on field.

“The referee, one of the best in the world, Michael will no doubt review that.

“He doesn’t want to have a negative impact on the game by overreacting to something. But if he underreacts you have a negative impact on the game.”