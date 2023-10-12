Webb admits to Arsenal vs City mistake
Howard Webb says Michael Oliver blundered by failing to send off Mateo Kovacic during Manchester City’s title clash with Arsenal.
Webb said: “When Michael reflects on it he’ll realise the second one should have been a yellow as well which would have seen Kovacic sent off, having been on the benefit of the first decision, which was borderline.
“The first tackle is clearly a poor one and I am confident, if a red card had been given by Michael, it would have been a very straightforward ‘check complete’ from VAR. But he doesn’t, he issues a yellow.”
Asked by ex-England star Michael Owen if he felt Kovacic was fortunate to stay on the pitch, Webb told Sky’s Match Officials Mic’d Up show: “I do. Second yellows are something VAR is not able to get involved in but he was an extremely fortunate player to stay on field.
“The referee, one of the best in the world, Michael will no doubt review that.
“He doesn’t want to have a negative impact on the game by overreacting to something. But if he underreacts you have a negative impact on the game.”
Gift of the Gab
Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli once scored NINE goals in the first half of a match – before leaving to go and play for another team.
The 22-year-old has scored plenty of goals throughout his youth and professional career. And he ended up representing various junior sides simultaneously.
On one occasion he was playing for a soccer school with links to Sao Paulo FC.
He was only available for the first half as he needed to head off and play for a Corinthians youth side.
His then-school coach Leandro Germano told the Athletic: “Even in the under-nines, you could see that Gabriel was on another level.
“In one game he scored nine times, then left. That made a real impression on everyone. He was out of this world.”
Saka named Player of the Month
Bukayo Saka has been named as Arsenal’s Player of the Month for September.
The winger scored three goals and provided three assists for the Gunners last month.
Ex-Arsenal defender offered career lifeline
Former Arsenal star Sokratis Papastathopoulos could be handed a career lifeline by Real Betis.
The Greek defender, 35, is without a club after leaving Olympiacos over the summer.
But Sokratis is now being lined up for a free transfer to Spain.
Fabrizio Romano claims Betis are considering a move after ex-Barcelona star Marc Barta was ruled out for several months with an Achilles injury.
Sokratis, who ironically played next to Bartra for two years at Borussia Dortmund, is immediately available as cover.
Wright urges Gunners to make huge January signing
Ivan Toney is the final piece of the jigsaw in Arsenal’s title push, claims Gunners legend Ian Wright.
Wright told the Stick to Football podcast: “We spread goals out last season and it took us to a certain place.
“I think with Toney the links won’t go away as it’s blatantly obvious to see, that focal point that player who scores, that takes you somewhere else.
“You can’t question the endeavour of Eddie or Jesus but you look back at the Tottenham game with the Jesus chance.
“For a player of that calibre to be in that position 1-0 up, those chances have to be buried.
“The margins are so small now you can’t afford to be missing chances like and that and not winning games. The work off the ball is fantastic for both players.
“The Toney links don’t go away because for me that is the last piece of the jigsaw. He’ll do it if it can be done.”