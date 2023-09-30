ARSENAL closed the gap to league leaders Manchester City as they thrashed Bournemouth on the road.

Mikel Arteta’s side remained unbeaten this season by winning 4-0 on Saturday afternoon.

3 Martin Odegaard led by example as Arsenal thrashed Bournemouth Credit: Getty

3 Eddie Nketiah struggled to get going on the south coast Credit: Alamy

Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Ben White sealed a comfortable victory for the Gunners.

Captain Odegaard starred for the visitors, but striker Eddie Nketiah struggled to get going on the south coast.

Here is how we rated Arsenal’s display.

Raya 6

Hardly had to break sweat dealing with Bournemouth’s woefully weak attacking outfit.

White 7

Had an easy afternoon dealing with little danger down the wing and capped his day with stoppage time goal.

Saliba 7

Sent a clear message to hosts that wouldn’t be easy with early brilliant tackle on dangerman Solanke.

FREE BETS – BEST BETTING OFFERS AND BONUSES NEW CUSTOMERS

Malgalhaes 6

Had to calm himself down after losing his temper with linesman early on But was in control afterwards.

Zinchenko 7

Cool, calm and assured in defence and even brought a smart save out of home goalkeeper Neto.

Saka 6

Yet another poacher’s goal for the England winger who disappeared from the action as the game went on.

Rice 7

Didn’t have to be at his best but still did enough to keep the Gunners ticking over before substituted late on.

Havertz 5

Booked for fouling Billing but took ball off Saka to notch his first goal for club from penalty spot.

3 Kai Havertz scored his first Arsenal goal from the penalty spot Credit: Reuters

Jesus 6

His early header rebounded off post which gifted Saka’s goal and should have done better with late chance.

Odegaard 8

Led the side by example and was composed and assured with his penalty goal, sending Neto the wrong way.

Nketiah 5

Couldn’t get going upfront although when he sent one decent shot wide was immediately substituted.

Subs

Vieira 5

One decent run towards the end.

Nelson 4

Didn’t have time to make his mark.

Tomiyasu 4

Little time to be effective.

Smith Rowe 6

Has a decent late shot turned aside by Neto.

Jorginho 4

No time to make his presence felt.