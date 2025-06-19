Thomas Partey is expected to leave Arsenal, as negotiations over a new deal are at standstill, a source has told ESPN.

The Ghana midfielder, whose contract expires in June, is not expected to re-sign with Mikel Arteta’s side.

A source has told ESPN that negotiations for a possible renewal are at a complete standstill and that Partey will leave the club on June 30.

Partey has attracted interest from other clubs, including from Turkish sides, a source told ESPN. Barcelona have also been linked.

The 32-year-old joined Arsenal in 2020 from Atletico Madrid and has become a key figure in Arteta’s side as they became challengers for the title.

He has played more than 160 games for the club, scoring nine goals.