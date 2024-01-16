ARSENAL legend Thierry Henry brutally trolled Tottenham with a cheeky dig at the The Best Fifa Football Awards.

The Gunners icon hosted the event alongside presenter and Spurs fan Reshmin Chowdhury.

1 Thierry Henry and Reshmin Chowdhury hosting The Best Fifa Football Awards Credit: EPA

And Henry was on hand to accept the Best Men’s Player of the Year award on behalf of his ex-Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi.

But it soon turned into the chance to aim a dig Tottenham’s way.

Henry said: “Someone is going to have to take the trophy. I actually have two reasons for taking it. I never won it, so I’ll keep it.”

Henry then turned to Chowdhury and asked: “You are a Tottenham fan right?’ To which his co-host confirmed.

He then cheekily added: “That’s the other reason, as you do not usually get your hands on a trophy, so I’ll take this one.”

Henry’s comment soon went viral with dozens of Gooners hailing the Premier League great.

One said: “Gotta love the King.”

Another added: “Long live the King. Once a Gunner always a Gunner.”

One gushed: “Absolute Legend.”

Henry won a pair league titles and FA Cups at Arsenal before leaving the club for Barca in 2006 after eight years, 377 games and 228 goals.

With Messi in Spain, they won the LaLiga title twice and in 2009 became Champions League winners together.

The Argentine superstar is still goig strong and took home the night’s prestigious player of the year award and also made World 11 for the 17th year in a row.