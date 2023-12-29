Key events

We spoke about Eddie Howe earlier. Louise Taylor has reported the heck out of his latest musings, right here. Eddie Howe will resist the temptation to abandon the high energy, high pressing, playing philosophy which swept Newcastle to fourth place last season but currently seems to have left an injury-hit squad exhausted. As he prepared for Monday’s night’s match at Liverpool, Howe rebutted suggestions he had no Plan B. “We have many variations of how we play, there are loads of Plan Bs,” said Newcastle’s manager, whose team have lost six of their last seven games in all competitions and lost ground in the Premier League’s race for European qualification. “But they’re all based around Plan A so we’re not going to throw anything away. “If you look at the statistics we base our performances on, they’re still very strong on lots of the key markers. We’ve got to be very careful not to go too far away from what we do. We have to play to our strengths, we have to be a threat.”

Here’s more on that Ancelotti news.

Fair play to David Moyes and West Ham, they are up to sixth. A good achievement, considering they have just won their Europa League group (and steered West Ham to their first trophy in 43 years when he won the Europa Conference League last season). West Ham’s squad is pretty average; I reckon the only standout players are maybe Zouma, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Kudus and maybe Bowen? Perhaps no surprise that Moyes is in line for a new contract. Jacob Steinberg has more on that story. West Ham are set to end the doubts over David Moyes’s future by rewarding the manager with a new two-and-a-half year deal. Moyes’s current contract expires at the end of the season and there has previously been little indication that the club would look to extend his stay. However recent performances have altered the mood at the London Stadium, with West Ham rising to sixth place after securing consecutive 2-0 victories over Arsenal and Manchester United.

More Manchester United news, but slightly more football related. Erik ten Hag has just been speaking and is feeling positive about the Ineos/Ratcliffe deal, which was confirmed on Christmas Eve. I think it’s a good thing, it’s very positive. We are really looking forward to working together. Ineos wants to work with me, in this structure and I want to work with them. The schedule is so condensed so I didn’t have the time so far to speak with them but it will come.

Not breaking news, but on the subject of Jay Rayner/food, this came out last week. Not even my local kebab shop has a one star hygiene rating. Manchester United have been told “major improvements” are needed to ensure food sold at Old Trafford is safe to eat. The Premier League side have been given a one star out of five food hygiene rating after a Food Standards Agency inspection last month. The Red Devils admitted “a small amount of undercooked meat was inadvertently served during a non matchday event”. “This was an isolated issue and the immediate failures were quickly addressed,” the club said. United said they are also conducting an independent food audit to identify any further areas of improvement. “MUFC has taken this incident very seriously and wants to reassure our valued fans and customers that we maintain the highest culinary standards,” the club added. “The club is proud of the high standards and the five-star food hygiene record which had been awarded to us for the past eight years. “Everyone at the club is determined to regain our five-star food hygiene status as quickly as possible.”

I can low-key imagine Jay as a supersub striker. Throw him on for the last few minutes. Right place/right time sort of guy, sniffs out the chances.

Football Weekly Extra has landed. Wrap your head/ears around it here.

Preamble Ancelotti signs new Real Madrid contract One manager that isn’t going anywhere for a while is Carlo ‘The Eyebrow’ Ancelotti. Real Madrid have just announced a contract extension with the Italian until 2026. Ancelotti has previously been linked with the Brazil job but seems a little silly when the 64-year-old is still bossing it at the world’s biggest club. Here’s a Real statement for you. Real Madrid C. F. and Carlo Ancelotti have agreed to extend our coach’s contract until June 30, 2026,” read a statement. “In his five seasons as Real Madrid coach, he has won 10 titles: Two Champions Leagues, two Club World Cups, two European Super Cups, one La Liga, two Copa del Reys and one Spanish Super Cup. “Carlo Ancelotti is the only coach to have won four European Cups and the one to have achieved the most victories in the history of this competition (118). “He is also the first coach to win all five major European Leagues (Italy, England, France, Germany and Spain).

The next four matches for Hodgson include three home games against Brentford, Everton and Sheffield United. I think he should be judged after at least some of those games, not a narrow defeat to Chelsea. The tempting thing for Palace is to snatch one of the available managers while they still can. As Ed mentions, Lopetegui, Cooper and Glasner are all available for free, but there is no guarantee that they would do a better job than Hodgson. In a world of restricted transfer windows and FFP laws, hiring and firing managers is still a relatively inexpensive thing to do, even if you poach a manager from another team with a compensation fee. It’s an obvious point but a manager can completely transform a team, whether it is a struggling team looking for a new manager bounce (see Dyche last season at Everton or Wilder this season at Sheffield United) or a more successful side looking to change the tactical approach. For example, Roberto De Zerbi’s release clause at Brighton is reportedly around £10m. That is pittance when you start to think of how much clubs are prepared to gamble on a single player like Rasmus Højlund, Mykhailo Mudryk or Kai Havertz.

Ed Aarons has written on the managerial merry-go-round, with Roy Hodgson tipped to be the next man to lose his job in the Premier League. Yet with Hodgson the bookmakers’ favourite to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job and pressure mounting behind the scenes, it is doubtful he will get the chance to find out if Palace were to lose at home to Brentford on Saturday. It is understood that the chairman, Steve Parish, has been sounding out potential replacements including the former Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui, and the sudden availability of Steve Cooper after his sacking by Nottingham Forest has increased the scrutiny on the oldest manager in Premier League history. Cooper is believed to have spoken to Parish in the summer about potentially taking over before Palace opted to hand Hodgson a year’s contract and could be tempted to make a swift return to management if called upon. The Lille manager, Paulo Fonseca, and Oliver Glasner, who has been out of work since leaving Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer, have their supporters in a Palace boardroom where divides remain between Parish and three other major shareholders. Paddy McCarthy, who was promoted to assistant manager when Hodgson returned, has also been earmarked as the long-term replacement by Parish but it would take a brave call to throw him in at the deep end. I’m not Hodgson’s biggest supporter, but I do have a certain amount of sympathy for him in this particular scenario. I have liveblogged Palace’s last two matches – a 1-1 draw at home to rivals Brighton and a narrow 2-1 defeat at Chelsea – and there have been signs of life for the south Londoners in both games, even if the second half against Brighton was a bit dire. In terms of sacking Hodgson, you can cut the stats how you like to support either argument. One obvious point to make it that Palace haven’t won in eight matches and have steadily slid towards the relegation zone. They are now just three points clear of 18th-placed Luton, who have a game in hand over Palace. But, in that run of eight games, only one has been a defeat by more than one goal (a 2-0 loss to in-form Bournemouth), there have been key injuries to their star players, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze, and there have been unlucky 2-1 defeats to Liverpool and away at Chelsea, plus encouraging draws at West Ham and Manchester City. Obviously the departure of Wilfried Zaha in the summer was a hammerblow. The Ivorian has not been replaced in a meaningful way. I’m not sure Hodgson is doing a bad job in the circumstances. Moreover, he is slightly losing the PR battle. These comments (after the Bournemouth defeat) did not help. Not exactly aspirational quotes to encourage a fanbase. The fact is that the expectations are high, hence the boos. But the fact is the fans have been spoiled here in recent times, they’re used to seeing us do very well at home and get good results and this year we’ve not been able to do that. I hope they have enough empathy to stick with us when times are tough. Updated at 07.52 EST

One big game on Saturday is the Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers. In the Scottish Premiership, we have something approaching a title race, with Rangers revitalised since the appointment of Philippe Clement. They are five points adrift of Celtic but have two games in hand. A win at their rivals would be a huge result. One transfer dealing you may have missed is Fabio Silva, the Wolves striker, who confirmed his loan to Rangers on Thursday. The 21-year-old cost Wolves £35m three years ago, but simply hasn’t justified that price tag. He’s scored one goal in 10 appearances this season for Wolves, in a 5-0 win over Blackpool in the League Cup. Perhaps a stint in Scotland will boost his confidence. Absolute textbook transfer snap, here. Photograph: Kirk O’Rourke/Rangers FC/Shutterstock

Here’s some more on Liverpool, with Klopp talking about losing Mo Salah and Wataru Endo to Afcon and the Asian Cup. Klopp actually strikes quite a sensible tone here, but always have felt slightly irked in the past when managers (including Klopp), particularly managers near the top of the table with resources and a substitute bench full of international footballers, start moaning about injuries/suspensions/international commitments. Injuries are expected, suspensions are completely the fault of their own players and every club knows about the international commitments of any African or Asian player when they sign them. It’s not a bolt from the blue.

Jenni Hermoso crowned Guardian Footballer of the Year The Guardian Footballer of the Year is an award given to a player who has done something remarkable, whether by overcoming adversity, helping others or setting a sporting example by acting with exceptional honesty. In the moment of her greatest triumph, Spain’s World Cup winner became the focal point of football’s battle against misogyny. Suzanne Wrack has more.

Howe has also spoken about Joelinton, whose rise is emblematic of the job the English manager has done on Tyneside. Eddie Howe on Joelinton: “Whenever you lose a player of Joe’s quality you realise how important they are. When he came on, he showed what he brings. His ability in duels and to bring that fight in midfield is something we missed in the game so fingers crossed we can keep him… pic.twitter.com/SstoxQ7rbm — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 29, 2023 The Brazilian has come a long way since being an out-of-sorts £40m striker under Steve Bruce – the 27-year-old was outstanding in the Champions League this season. If Newcastle fail to qualify for the top four this year, I’m sure there will be many big clubs sniffing around in the summer. That said, Joelinton seems very settled in the north-east, and there is no suggestion that he would want to leave. I enjoyed this (exclusive) interview with him earlier this year.

Hello everyone! Every day sort of feels like a Friday at the moment, but delighted that we’ve got the real thing today. Now, back to the footy. Can’t believe I’m really writing this, but some people feel that Eddie Howe is a man under pressure at Newcastle. Yes, they are on a particularly bad run of form, but this is partly because Howe has been so damn successful, raising expectations to unfathomable levels, qualifying for the Champions League, things like that. Newcastle are obviously a complicated club to take a shine to, once you take the origins of their new-found wealth into considerations, but you can’t fault the coaching job Howe has done, even if he is evasive on the moral questions around the club. Howe has spoken today before Newcastle’s tricky trip to Liverpool on New Year’s Day. “I don’t look at it like I’m in the spotlight now. I’m always in the spotlight and criticism is part of this job. It goes hand in hand with it. You say I haven’t been criticised, but it just goes with the territory. I’ve learned to accept and understand that and – no disrespect – but to blank it out and make sure I help the players. That hasn’t changed for me.” Howe has also been asked if he will be able to spend in January in a bid to refresh and replenish his depleted squad. Asked if he had been given assurances over further transfer window funds, he said: “No, we haven’t had those assurances. I think it’s a difficult month, as we always say when January comes around. I apologise if I sound like I’m saying the same things, but it is a very difficult month to bring in quality players. Financial Fair Play continues to play a part in our decision-making, so let’s wait and see.” Updated at 06.42 EST

The Sheffield United manager, Chris Wilder, has hinted now is not the right time to take goalkeeper Wes Foderingham out of the firing line,” reports PA Media. Foderingham has come under the spotlight after several errors this season, most recently in the Boxing Day defeat to Luton. But Wilder said he needed all his best players on the pitch for Saturday’s trip to Manchester City. “There can’t be knee-jerk reactions, but players have got to play well to get in the team and stay in the team,” Wilder said. “He’ll feel it and understand it and he has to get over it, as everybody has,” Wilder said. “Everybody’s been in that period as a player. I’ve had to suffer and everyone has to suffer. We can’t shy away from it and he’ll be the first to admit, there were certain situations that maybe we could have handled a little bit better. This is the life and times of a goalkeeper. This is not a ‘let’s leave all our best players on the bench moment’. “There might be times in cup competitions when you rest players, when they’ve got injuries and knocks and you want to see other players. But not when you go to Man City. I’m not leaving my best players out. I’m a little bit nuts at times, but I’m not that insane.” The Blades, seven points from safety at the foot of the table, will be without City loanee James McAtee against his parent club, while Gus Hamer and Anel Ahmedhodzic will both serve one-game bans. John Egan (Achilles), Chris Basham (lower leg) and Tom Davies (thigh) remain long-term absentees. Updated at 06.28 EST

How good were Brighton last night? And João Pedro in particular. Roberto De Zerbi certainly wasn’t holding back after his side’s 4-2 win over Spurs, though he fears it will be hard to keep him at the club, reports PA Media. “He is the best player on the pitch, I think,” De Zerbi said. “He played another incredible game. I am really pleased for his improvement on mentality, on attitude. In defensive phase, incredible because he defended 90 minutes like a centre-back in terms of mentality. “He is becoming, I think, a top player. I hope in the next year to work with him but I think it will be very tough.” De Zerbi also has a couple of injury concerns. The left-back Igor Julio was forced off with a tendon problem, Facundo Buonanotte also had to be replaced with an injury concern and De Zerbi admitted they are initial doubts for the trip to West Ham next week. De Zerbi also fielded questions on Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma, who has been ruled out for four to six weeks with an ankle injury which has placed in doubt his participation in next month’s Asian Cup. “I hope it can be less than four (weeks), but the medical staff say four, five or six weeks and I am working for Brighton, not for Japan. I can say nothing for Japan,” the Italian said. “I hope for you that Kaoru can play in Asian Cup but I don’t know.”

Calendar year awards are pointless when it comes to northern hemisphere football seasons but Max Rushden has had some fun picking through his moments of 2023. What are yours? Updated at 06.04 EST

Grealish’s home targeted by burglars Around £1m worth of jewellery was stolen from Jack Crealish’s Cheshire home while he was playing for Manchester City at Everton on Wednesday. According to the Sun, members of his family were watching the match on TV at home when they heard a disturbance in the house. The burglars were not found but large amounts of jewellery had been taken. The newspaper said a subsequent police search was unable to find any trace of the suspects. Updated at 06.48 EST

€uropean $uper £eague latest: Here’s an interesting one, from our ever-roving Fabrizio Romano: the Italian football federation has agreed to block access to the ESL for any Italian clubs; any that do sign up will be barred from Serie A in 2024-25. That season consisting entirely of 38 consecutive Real Madrid-Barcelona fixtures remains on the table. 🚨🇮🇹 Italian Federation FIGC decided to approve clause to prohibit access to the Super League to Italian clubs. FIGC will not allow to join any competition other than Uefa, Fifa and FIGC ones. ⛔️ If any club joins Super League, it will be excluded from Serie A 2024/2025. pic.twitter.com/FtUcY8saJK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 29, 2023

Andy Robertson expected to be out for another month More from Liverpool, whose left-back Andy Robertson’s recovery from a shoulder injury looks like sidelining him for the remainder of January, reports PA Media. The Scotland captain has been out since surgery in October after sustaining a dislocation on international duty. It had been expected the 29-year-old would be close to a return in the new year, but Jürgen Klopp said the defender needs further rehabilitation time. “Robbo still needs more range in his shoulder. Obviously it was a big surgery. [He is] still not even close to team training or whatever,” he said. “[He] can do a lot, everything without using the arm properly, which is obviously good, but on the other side shows us we still have a long way to go. For sure, I think, the full January he has to get closer and closer.”

Mikel Arteta was notably more circumspect over last night’s VAR kerfuffle – surrounding the allowing of West Ham’s first goal when the ball appeared to have crossed the byline in the buildup – than he was after a similar incident cost Arsenal at Newcastle. Here’s what he had to say about the game against West Ham in general: Mikel Arteta admits frustration with Arsenal’s inability to score against West Ham – video

Never mind all the focus on Arsenal’s slip-up last night, West Ham got everything right, and here’s some reaction from their striker Jarrod Bowen, courtesy of PA Media. “It’s a massive win. We knew it was going to be difficult as these are a top side, but we managed to build on what we did against Manchester United,” Bowen told the club’s website. “I think, for us, we haven’t been consistent enough. We might have won one game and then the Fulham game springs to mind when we conceded five, and if we want to be spoken about to go to the top six and finishing higher in the division then we need to be consistent. “I said after the Man United game that we needed to come here with a mindset to take points and we’ve done that. It’s those consistency levels … we play Brighton in a few days [Tuesday] and we have to go there and win that as well.” Arsenal, on the other hand, could only reflect on chances not taken. “I think we created more than enough to score goals to win the game,” said their captain, Martin Ødegaard. “It was the little details and the little last pass or the finish that was missing. We have to learn from it and make sure we get sharper and better in front of the goals. The goals we conceded were too easy, so definitely in front of the goals, inside the boxes, that’s where the games are decided. We weren’t good enough.”

And now to Newcastle’s next opponents, Liverpool, the leaders. Jürgen Klopp has been riffing on why Liverpool’s defence has improved so much this season. “It’s just general defending, that’s how it is. Everyone buys into the way we have to work, not that the team didn’t do that last year but you lose too many balls in areas you don’t want to and you suffer – last year that was more of a problem. Recently we have stepped up counterpressing wise so that means everyone works better: midfield, front three, and the high line keeps opponents from having so many chances. It’’s just the effort everyone puts in.” Newcastle, Klopp says, have been unlucky with injuries. “They’re not used to international [European] football, all the games they’ve lost they’ve had really good spells, they have a really good idea of how they want to play, but Eddie had to play too often the same lineup with all these games for a long, long time. But now they have five or six days between games and that helps, using that extra recovery time. We have a busy January and we all have to get through that.” Diogo Jota’s return “is super important. … it’s so important these boys can rotate between them with all these games, if Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] can be back that would be outstanding too. Jota’s football brain is very smart, he understands the game particularly well, some players really understand the game on a different level and he’s one of them. He knows how to adapt to what your opponent is doing and he’s a great finisher. He scores [like at Burnley] but he misses chancse as well but it’s also about creating, and then they all can score. We need these boys. In the last few games even when the results haven’t been good, we’ve found a good rhythm, not in a rush, and played the way we wanted, and that’s helpful. It gives you a good feeling, and momentum.” Klopp then bristles a tad at being asked whether VAR should be looked at by the game’s authorities. “I really don’t think I should answer this, the things we discuss [on this] are not interesting any more. It just becomes ‘Klopp said,’ and it’s not helpful any more, We can talk about it on and on and on and the authorities have to be brave.” But as for binning it entirely: “Oh my God take me away – use it better, the right way.” Updated at 05.13 EST

Eddie Howe has admitted he hasn’t had guarantees he’ll be able to splash the cash next month. Asked about transfers ahead of Newcastle’s visit to Liverpool on Monday, the managers said: “We haven’t had those assurances. It’s a difficult month when January comes around, financial fair play continues to play a part in decision-making so let’s wait and see.” Howe said he remained in frequent dialogue with Newcastle’s Saudi owners. “I always communicate with them win, lose or draw.” Howe also praised Newcastle’s fans for sticking with them in this current lean patch. “Supporters have been second to none, we didn’t perform as we wanted to [in the Boxing Day defeat by Nottingham Forest] but supporters stayed with us. “It’s been a difficult period, December was always going to be really tough – we’ve gone out of two competitions we were determined to do well in and our performances haven’t been where they want to be. We have to be strong, stand up and be counted and respond. January is a great opportunity for us to fight back and show our qualities. The Newcastle manager said the return of Joelinton is a boost: “Whenever you lose a player of Joe’s quality it’s felt and it’s felt harder when other players are out, he showed that when he came on [against Forest] – his ability in the duels in the middle of the pitch is vital.”