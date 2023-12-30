Arsenal in for De Ligt
Arsenal are keen on Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, claim The Athletic.
The Dutch defender, 24, has made just eight league appearances this season, having lost his place in the team and with him battling injury.
Arsenal are interested in him but any move would occur in the summer.
The Gunners also like the look of Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck and Ajax’s teenage sensation Jorrel Hato as other defensive options.
West Ham fans troll Rice
Declan Rice was brutally trolled by his old supporters as West Ham beat Arsenal for the second time this season.
Fans in the away end chanted his name as he gave away a penalty that was missed by Said Benrahma at the end of the game.
And they were also heard singing “2-0 down, 2-0 down, Declan Rice” to the tune of their old chant “10 more years, 10 more years, Declan Rice” as they begged him to stay last season.
Top four predictions
Alan Shearer and Jermain Defoe were asked who they think will win the title while on punditry duty last night.
Their top fours in order were:
Shearer: Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa.
Defoe: Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal
Striker needed
Ex-Arsenal star Jay Bothroyd believes the Gunners desperately need a new striker, he said: “It was a poor display from Arsenal. 75 per cent possession. 30 shots on goal. Only eight on target.
“Arsenal need a striker badly. If they can get a striker I’d feel much more confident they can really put in a good title challenge and maybe beat Man City or Liverpool to the title.
“Right now, as it stands, teams will sit in. This is why Man City are the best club because they find a way.
“West Ham had ten players defending in the box. Arsenal had three in the box. You’re not going to score if you don’t commit men forwards.
“Gabriel Jesus is not a striker. He’s one of their best players, but he likes operating deep and in wide areas.
“Gabriel Martinelli, his good games come when teams play a high line. But against teams happy to sit in he finds it difficult to manufacture chances.
“Arsenal have to make other additions as well. The squad is thin. Arsenal need a real striker. I’ve been saying it since Jesus came.”