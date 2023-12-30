Arsenal in for De Ligt

Arsenal are keen on Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, claim The Athletic.

The Dutch defender, 24, has made just eight league appearances this season, having lost his place in the team and with him battling injury.

Arsenal are interested in him but any move would occur in the summer.

The Gunners also like the look of Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck and Ajax’s teenage sensation Jorrel Hato as other defensive options.