Valencia have offered Cristhian Mosquera a new contract in an attempt to prevent him from leaving for Arsenal, sources have told ESPN.

Last week, ESPN reported that Mikel Arteta’s side had agreed terms with Mosquera and had started negotiations with Valencia to try to sign him for a fee of around £15 million ($20.5m).

Valencia have made a desperate move to keep Mosquera at the club for at least another season, but the source added to ESPN that it is unlikely he renews his contract in LaLiga as Arsenal’s offer is very tempting.

Mosquera, 20, has emerged as one of the most sought after young centre-backs in European football.

Editor’s Picks

1 Related

He is already an international with Spain’s under-21 team and in the last two seasons he has been key during Valencia’s struggle in LaLiga.

RB Leipzig have also shown interest in the young defender, but the source also told ESPN that Arsenal remain in the best position to sign him.