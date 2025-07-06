Arsenal have completed the signing of highly rated Spain midfielder Martín Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, the club have announced.

The north London club beat opposition from top European outfits after triggering Zubimendi’s €60 million ($67m) release clause.

The 26-year-old’s contract at Sociedad was due to expire in June 2027.

A source told ESPN that Real Madrid tried to sign Zubimendi when Xabi Alonso replaced Carlo Ancelotti in May, but a deal with Arsenal had already been struck in March.

Zubimendi had the chance to move to the Premier League a year ago having been Liverpool’s top choice in defensive midfield. However, he turned down the transfer, opting instead to remain at Sociedad for the 2024-25 season, a decision he later said was “the right one.”

Martín Zubimendi has joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

A Sociedad youth product, Zubimendi spent five years with the first team, making over 170 appearances across all competitions.

The San Sebastián-born player had reportedly attracted interest from Real Madrid this summer after strong performances in LaLiga, and with Spain at Euro 2024.

In the final against England, he came on in place of injured Rodri at half-time and shone in the deep-lying midfield role as Spain went on to win 2-1.

Manchester City also tracked Zubimendi after Rodri sustained a serious knee injury in September.

It is believed Mikel Arteta played a key role in talks with Zubimendi to convince the player to join Arsenal this summer.

Zubimendi will join his former Sociedad teammate Mikel Merino, who signed for the club last summer.

Information from ESPN’s James Olley contributed to this report.