Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

70 min: Martinelli replaces Trossard … and to huge cheers, Smith Rowe is welcomed to the match. Havertz makes way. The Arsenal fans telling it as they see it.

68 min: Palace swap out Hughes for Ozoh.

66 min: Andersen crosses from the left. The ball’s cushioned down for Schlupp, who scuffs a decent half-chance. “If Roy was billing a 20s jazz revival today with his self-playing piano, he’s found his perfect flapper in Henderson.” Justin Kavanagh, ladies and gentlemen. He’s here all week. Try the opium.

64 min: Eze whistles a fierce free kick goalwards. It’s well hit, but straight at Raya, who tips over. The resulting corner is sent long, and Hughes attempts to Paul Scholes a volley goalwards. Blocked, but full marks for ambition.

63 min: Eze shapes to shoot on the edge of the Arsenal box, then pauses to buy a free kick from Jesus, who clatters him from behind. A free kick just to the left of the D.

61 min: VAR has a long check for offside, but Trossard was clearly on. When play finally restarts, Arsenal come tearing at Palace again, Jesus slamming a shot straight at Guehi, who bravely blocks. Then the flag goes up; this move’s offside.

58 min: There’s some pinball in the box. Jesus goes down and screams for a spot kick. Clyne had lightly tugged him, but not in the manner suggested by Jesus’s melodramatic fall. The referee’s not interested. Neither is VAR. Eze goes up the other end and wins a corner. From which …

57 min: Arsenal suddenly pick up their legs and Jesus shoots from a tight angle on the right. Corner for Arsenal, which surely means more trouble for Palace.

56 min: Now it’s Arsenal’s turn to knock the ball around without any particular urgency.

54 min: Arsenal seem happy enough to sit back, hold their shape, and let Palace stroke it around. The visitors are going nowhere fast. “With not much end product coming from Trossard, no one getting shots on target and Havertz doing being Havertz all over again, surely it’s time for Smith Rowe to get some decent time?” wonders Charles Antaki. “Otherwise those cold Arctic winds will start to blow in the unmistakable out-on-loan fashion.”

52 min: Eze tries to release Mitchell into the Arsenal box down the left, but his slide-rule pass is anticipated by the back-tracking Saka and shepherded out for a goal kick.

50 min: Jesus breaks down the right and crosses low for Trossard, alone on the penalty spot. Trossard should score, but with Dawsonesque comic timing, miskicks woefully. Raya claims. Saka also makes a claim, demanding a penalty for a garden-variety coming together with Hughes. He’s not getting one.

49 min: Eze has a crack from distance. The ball’s bouncing towards the bottom-left corner, so Raya is forced to turn around the post. The keeper then claims Eze’s corner. “The thing about Les Dawson’s piano playing is that it took a great deal of musicianship and technical skill to set up a tune, before playing the bum note just at the right time for maximum comedic value,” writes Tom Atkins. “So if anything, it’s more akin to Arsenal’s finishing over the last three or four weeks.”

47 min: Arsenal are immediately on the front foot. Saka wins a corner down the right. Gabriel wins a header but can’t complete his hat-trick score his second goal. The ball breaks to Rice, whose long-distance speculator flies straight down Henderson’s throat.

Arsenal get the second half underway … and it’s now announced that we were correct in the first place, with the second goal officially given as a Dean Henderson own goal.

Arsenal’s second goal has been awarded to Gabriel. That decision should please Kári Tulinius, who writes: “Morally speaking the goal should be Gabriel’s. I realise it’s not the worst way that the betting industry affects football, but it’s pretty galling to assign goalkeepers own goals when the ball pings off them while they’re attempting a save.”

HALF TIME: Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace Easy for Arsenal. The Crystal Palace piano has been commandeered by the spirit of Les Dawson.

45 min +2: Jesus wedges in from the left. Trossard meets the dropping ball and sends a rising screamer over the bar. Wide also. He wants a corner but he’s not getting one. Trossard goes close with a shot. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 08.24 EST

45 min +1: Lerma takes a step in from the left and aims a curler towards the bottom right. Raya claims, although not in a totally clean fashion. A mistake or two in him, all right.

45 min: There will be four additional first-half minutes.

44 min: Lerma’s had his neck checked out, and thankfully he’s up and about again. He’s good to continue.

43 min: Lerma has landed awkwardly after leaping backwards over the top of Jesus. On comes the trainer.

41 min: The free kick’s looped to Zinchenko at the far post. He takes it down and flicks goalwards. Clyne bravely heads clear. Palace counter, Schlupp’s shot from distance dribbling through to Raya.

40 min: Jesus dribbles down the right. Mitchell tangles with him and brings him down. A free kick just outside the box near the byline. The way Palace have defended corners, this could mean trouble.

39 min: Gabriel might claim that goal, mind. The stadium announcer has certainly given him it. We’ll keep you posted. Palace weren’t happy, suggesting Henderson was unfairly impeded by White. But VAR took a check, and that’s that.

GOAL! Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace (Henderson 37 og) Saka swings it in, and swings it in long. The ball loops over Henderson, who can’t get past White. At the far stick, Gabriel heads down and across the face of goal, the ball pinging off the back of Henderson’s noggin and in. Gabriel heads in his second for Arsenal. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters Crystal Palace Manager Roy Hodgson reacts. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian Updated at 08.29 EST

36 min: Saka and Odegaard combine down the right to win a corner off Mitchell. Saka to take.

35 min: Jesus takes matters into his own hands and dribbles down the left. He draws a foul from Lerma. Now it’s Arsenal’s turn for a free kick in a dangerous position. Everyone lines up on the edge of the box, waiting for Odegaard’s delivery. In it goes. Mitchell heads clear.

34 min: Eze’s corner delivery is useless. Arsenal are letting Palace back into this game, though.

33 min: Raya scuffs a simple clearance straight to Lerma, who takes a touch and pearls a shot from 25 yards towards the top-left corner. Raya makes up for his error by palming the half-volley around the post.

32 min: Eze belts the free kick straight into the Arsenal wall, but the ball breaks to Clyne, whose wild low fizzer nearly drops to Mateta, alone on the penalty spot. Mateta can’t control, though, and the chance is gone. Had Mateta trapped and scored, VAR might have had to get the old ruler out, but that’s all moot now.

31 min: … so having just said that, Eze dribbles into a pocket of space down the middle and is caught by Rice’s long, late, lazy leg. A free kick in a very dangerous central position, 25 yards out.

29 min: Rice looks for Saka down the right but his raking pass sails through to Henderson. Arsenal have taken their foot off the pedal, and so there’s not much going on right now. Palace are offering nothing.

27 min: Trossard cuts in from the left and has a whack. Blocked at source.

26 min: The pace drops. The Emirates a happy and mellow place right now.

24 min: Mateta catches Gabriel flush in the face with a flailing arm. Arsenal not completely happy. The referee deems it accidental, and replays suggest that’s about right. Again, we play on.

23 min: Havertz collapses like a sack of spuds, hoping to win a penalty. Two problems: the nearby Andersen didn’t touch him, and Havertz nearly catches the ball with both arms while going down. We play on.

22 min: From the resulting corner, Gabriel heads harmlessly wide right. Arsenal scent blood. A second goal in short order, and this could become a very long afternoon for Palace.

21 min: Some fine work from Schlupp, who spins into space down the right before switching play to Mitchell on the left. But Mitchell’s cross sails straight to Raya, who launches Arsenal on the immediate counter. Saka makes good down the right and crosses, forcing Richards into an intervention. The Palace midfielder nearly plants a clearance in the top-right corner. Inches wide of his own goal.

19 min: A lot of 50-50 tussling as Palace attempt to fight their way into the match. The game turns a bit scrappy as a result.

17 min: Jesus launches an energetic one-man press, spooking Richards then Hughes, then finally Henderson, who shanks a clearance straight out of play. Arsenal’s returning hero looks well up for this. Updated at 07.48 EST

16 min: Gabriel does his job at the other end of the pitch, heading clear another floated Eze free kick.

14 min: Another Arsenal corner, this time from the right, and it’s nearly another goal. Saka hoicks it into the mixer. Lerma gets himself into a flap, and heads back towards his own goal, the ball pinging off the top-left junction of post and bar. Palace all over the shop here.

13 min: That’ll come as a huge relief for Arsenal, who could have got nervous if they made a slow start. On the touchline, Mikel Arteta wears the delighted expression of a man offered a juicy forkful of well-seasoned cow.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Crystal Palace (Gabriel 11) Rice swings the corner in long. Gabriel rises at the far stick, high above Richards, and plants a downwards header into the net. Simple as that! Gabriel scores with a header for Arsenal. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian Updated at 08.19 EST

10 min: Some space for Trossard down the left. He wins a corner off Clyne, and …

9 min: It’s all Arsenal. Smooth passing up until the final third, at which point things break down. Shades of the FA Cup defeat to Liverpool. Arsenal will hope the same pattern isn’t developing.

7 min: Arsenal are on top. Havertz cushions a header down for Jesus, who leans back and slices a wild effort over the bar. Jesus kicks the ball under pressure from Palace’s Hughes. Photograph: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Updated at 07.55 EST

5 min: Zinchenko crosses from the left. Richards doesn’t get any purchase on his clearing header and the ball drops to Odegaard on the penalty spot. A good chance, but the Arsenal captain dig the ball out from under his feet and Palace eventually clear their lines.

3 min: Eze launches a long free kick into the Arsenal box. Andersen wins a header but can only send the ball floating harmlessly wide right and out for a goal kick.

2 min: White, quarterbacking from deep, attempts to find Saka with a sliderule pass down the inside-right channel. Too strong. Henderson gathers.

Palace get the ball rolling. “If dear old Roy did actually compare his team to a self-playing piano (and would the MBM ever lie, fantasise or spin from whole cloth?) then he goes up another notch in the national treasure stakes,” begins Charles Antaki. “Mikel Arteta is always going to be hampered in that contest, but his recent unmentionable, let’s-pretend-it-never-happened culinary embarrassment adds a further drag on his prospects. But redemption beckons, Mikel! A five-nil win, playing the sparkly football, please, and S*** B** will be forgotten (if not actually forgiven).”

The teams are out! Arsenal are in their famous red shirts with white sleeves; Palace sport their third-choice black kit. Both teams are playing their first Premier League match of 2024, three weeks into the new year, and their long wait is nearly over.

Mikel Arteta, in a very smiley mood this afternoon, speaks to TNT. “We recharged and re-energised and have been very clear with each other about what to expect … to attack the second half of the season with energy and enthusiasm because it’s a beautiful part of the season … we have to earn the right to win and perform … we are really excited to get back playing … [scoring goals] is the hardest thing in football but I believe a lot in my players … I am a very positive person … we have to enjoy what we do … we have been doing so well and we have to continue to believe.”

Roy ‘Jelly Roll’ Hodgson talks to TNT Sports. “[The FA Cup replay at Everton] was a little bit of a dress rehearsal to some extent for this game … no team suits you in this fixture because they’re better than most teams they play against and we’re no exception to that rule … defensively we’re going to have to be very good to keep them at bay … on Wednesday night we played Eze for 60 minutes and that wen’t quite well … now it’s important to get Michael Olise back … coming back last year for those ten games, I loved that, it was the self-playing piano … but now the self-playing piano has cracked up and we’ve had to work hard to get any tune out of it … I’m still looking forward to the last part of the season when I think we’ll be a stronger team.” “Let’s go back to the Twenties…”

Arsenal make four changes to the starting XI named for the 2-0 FA Cup loss to Liverpool. David Raya, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard come in for Aaron Ramsdale, Jakub Kiwior, Jorginho and Reiss Nelson, all of whom drop to the bench. Palace make two changes to the team that started the 1-0 FA Cup defeat at Everton. Dean Henderson and Jean-Philippe Mateta return, with Sam Johnstone and Odsonne Édouard dropping to the bench.

The teams Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Trossard.

Subs: Ramsdale, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah, Kiwior, Cedric, Jorginho, Nelson, Walters. Crystal Palace: Henderson, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Lerma, Richards, Eze, Hughes, Mateta, Schlupp.

Subs: Johnstone, Tomkins, Matheus Franca, Edouard, Ebiowei, Ahamada, Riedewald, Adaramola, Ozoh. Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire).