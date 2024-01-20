Arteta says Arsenal revived for title push after Dubai camp

Arsenal are back in Premier League action and are in desperate need of a win as they welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium for Saturday’s early kick off.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been training in Dubai during the league’s split winter break and the manager will be hoping that a the rest period will turn around his team’s fortunes after a run of three games without a win. They have slipped down the table into fourth place though they are only five points behind leaders Liverpool.

Victory over Crystal Palace will put the Gunners back in contention to compete for the title but anything less might make the manager think about reinforcements for what is left of the January transfer window.

For their part, Crystal Palace will be hoping to pick up where they left off following a strong win over Brentford in their last league fixture. The Eagles defeated the Bees 3-1 before being knocked out of the FA Cup by Everton on Wednesday.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here: