Arteta says Arsenal revived for title push after Dubai camp
Arsenal are back in Premier League action and are in desperate need of a win as they welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium for Saturday’s early kick off.
Mikel Arteta’s side have been training in Dubai during the league’s split winter break and the manager will be hoping that a the rest period will turn around his team’s fortunes after a run of three games without a win. They have slipped down the table into fourth place though they are only five points behind leaders Liverpool.
Victory over Crystal Palace will put the Gunners back in contention to compete for the title but anything less might make the manager think about reinforcements for what is left of the January transfer window.
For their part, Crystal Palace will be hoping to pick up where they left off following a strong win over Brentford in their last league fixture. The Eagles defeated the Bees 3-1 before being knocked out of the FA Cup by Everton on Wednesday.
Arsenal 1-0 Crystal Palace
17 mins: There’s more of a zip and confidence about Arsenal now. Things always seem different when a team takes the lead. The Gunners are working the ball around fluidly and pressing high up the pitch.
Mike Jones20 January 2024 12:48
Arsenal 1-0 Crystal Palace
14 mins: Crystal Palace may need to rethink their gameplan now that they’ve gone behind. Their formation of five at the back is inviting pressure and Arsenal are gaining confidence.
Palace need to respond quickly and to do so they need to force Arsenal further down the pitch.
Close! Bukayo Saka whips another corner into the box. The initial clearance strikes Jefferson Lerma and sends the ball back towards goal.
Dean Henderson can’t get across and the ball hits the crossbar before bouncing out of play.
GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Crystal Palace (Gabriel, 11’)⚽️
11 mins: Roy Hodgson has set up the Eagles to defend in numbers which means Arsenal are going to get a ton of possession inside the final third.
Nathanial Clyne blocks a cross out for a corner which is whipped straight into the penalty area. Gabriel leaps above Chris Richards to win the ball and powers a header into the bottom corner!
Arsenal 0-0 Crystal Palace
9 mins: Close! It’s a half chance for Gabriel Jesus.
There’s a slight scramble as Odegaard gets into the box. Palace throw men at him to defend the ball but it comes loose and the Brazilian forward manages to touch it down before hooking a snatched shot over the top of the crossbar.
Positive signs for Arsenal though.
Arsenal 0-0 Crystal Palace
6 mins: Nearly! Arsenal bring the ball down the left and whip in a cross. It drops over Chris Richards and gets brought down by Martin Odegaard.
He looks to shift the ball to the left in the hopes of opening up a touch of space to shoot but Will Hughes is onto him in a flash and pokes the ball away from the Arsenal captain.
Arsenal 0-0 Crystal Palace
3 mins: Martin Odegaard fouls Marc Guehi just inside Arsenal’s half allowing Eberechi Eze to loft a long free kick into the penalty area.
Joachim Andersen gets a head to the ball and nods it wide of the nearest post.
Kick off! Arsenal 0-0 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace get the ball rolling at the Emirates Stadium and work it over to the left wing. Eberechi Eze attempts to go on an early run down the line but he’s tackled and Arsenal come away with the ball.
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
Here come the teams. Both these clubs are playing their first Premier League matches of 2024. Who will come out on top today?
Pre-match thoughts from Mikel Arteta
“We recharged, re-energised and have been very clear with each other what to expect, and then attack the second half of the season.”
“We have to earn the right to win. This is a team that is well organised. We are ready.
“The margins are so small in the Premier League, it is the hardest thing in football [to score goals] but I believe a lot in my players.”
Pre-match thoughts from Roy Hodgson
“We are looking forward to getting back to it, you should always look forward to coming to Arsenal.
“Our job today is to focus on the task at hand, we know what problems Arsenal can cause us and we have to be aware and combat that.
“We won’t have much of the ball but when we do have it we have to make sure we do something with it. We have to ask them questions in the same way they will ask plenty of us.”
