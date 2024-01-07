Ramsdale returns for Arteta’s Arsenal

Mikel Arteta makes three changes to the Arsenal side beaten by Fulham on New Year’s Eve.

Aaron Ramsdale, as the Gunners’ designated domestic cup goalkeeper, comes back into the side in place of David Raya.

There are also starting berths for Jorginho and Reiss Nelson, who replace Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah.

Arsenal (4-3-3): 1 Ramsdale; 4 White, 2 Saliba, 6 Gabriel, 15 Kiwior; 41 Rice, 20 Jorginho, 8 Odegaard; 7 Saka, 29 Havertz, 24 Nelson

Subs: 22 Raya, 10 Smith Rowe, 11 Martinelli, 14 Nketiah, 17 Cedric, 19 Trossard, 63 Nwaneri, 76 Walters, Sousa