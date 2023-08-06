The Community Shield is always a game for the calendar – the official opening of elite action in England’s men’s game. This time around it’s treble-winners Manchester City and last season’s Premier League runners-up Arsenal who meet at Wembley, fighting for the first prize of the new campaign.
Mikel Arteta has added the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz to his squad this summer, while Mateo Kovacic has traded Chelsea for Man City as a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan.
While not usually a match which foretells the fortunes of the season ahead, it’s still an intriguing opportunity to see where these respective squads are ahead of the opening game of the 2023/24 league next term. Follow live updates from the Community Shield at Wembley below:
90’+4 – Arsenal 0-1 Man City
Referee Stuart Attwell must be able to see into the future. Walker and Thomas clash heads on an aerial duel and both go down needing attention. Clearly, this is where the eight minutes added on were always intended to come from.
Arsenal’s other players regroup for a last-minute chat with Arteta but they’ve looked like making precious little happen in this half.
Karl Matchett6 August 2023 17:55
89’ – Arsenal 0-1 Man City
Fair to suggest the Gunners missed their best moments of the match to score in the first half. They look tired and a bit ragged now – Ramsdale almost gifts De Bruyne a shooting chance with a poor pass out.
Rodri manages to escape almost as obvious a yellow card as Havertz earned in the first half for a pull-back.
We’re going to have…Eight minutes added on?! Arsenal fans happy at the time for a comeback but mostly, people here at Wembley are merely bemused. We’ve had no injuries since Odegaard’s early in the half and a normal amount of subs.
Karl Matchett6 August 2023 17:52
86’ – Arsenal 0-1 Man City
Into the final five minutes of the game and City lead. A reminder that if the Gunners equalise and it ends a draw, we go straight to penalties. Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira come on for Gabriel and Havertz.
A total of 81,145 fans at Wembley today, we’re informed.
Karl Matchett6 August 2023 17:48
82’ – Arsenal 0-1 Man City
Should be 2-0! Alvarez squirms through three challenges and squares for Foden who sidesteps the last defender and just has to beat Ramsdale…but the keeper gets a heel to the ball and flicks it wide for a corner! He then immediately makes another good, low stop to his right to prevent the flicked header going in off the set-piece.
Karl Matchett6 August 2023 17:44
80’ – Arsenal 0-1 Man City
Ten minutes for the Gunners to find a way back into the game or it’s another trophy for City.
Nketiah on for Rice – who is booed by City fans for having the temerity to turn them down, naturally – as Arteta looks to push for an equaliser.
A few replays of that Palmer goal are absolutely gorgeous – Ramsdale nowhere near it, finds the gap between Gabriel and the post wonderfully. Not great from Tierney initially, just after coming on.
Karl Matchett6 August 2023 17:42
GOAL – 76’ – Arsenal 0-1 Man City
GOAL!! Now Arteta does make a double change. Both down the left too: Tierney and Trossard, for Martinelli and Timber.
Tierney is immedately beaten by Cole Palmer – who bends a great shot into the far top corner!
Karl Matchett6 August 2023 17:38
72’ – Arsenal 0-0 Man City
City mounting rather omre pressure now. They seem to have stepped up a gear without much trouble, while Arsenal – maybe tiring, no subs yet – are now finding it a lot harder to get out of their own defensive third.
Karl Matchett6 August 2023 17:35
68’ – Arsenal 0-0 Man City
First big chance of note for City this half. It’s worked from left to right with Foden teeing up Palmer in the bo – his shot is blocked by Timber and flicks just over Ramsdale’s crossbar.
The short corner is worked all the way back out to Walker and his deep cross is cleared behind for yet another set piece on the opposite side.
Karl Matchett6 August 2023 17:32
64’ – Arsenal 0-0 Man City
Rice, tracking back, earns his first big roar of appreciation from the Arsenal fans for robbing Silva of the ball and setting the Gunners back on the front foot.
Moments later a fizzing cross from White is only half-met by Saka, then is quickly blocked and cleared. Arsenal continue to produce by far the more dangerous moments of the match.
Karl Matchett6 August 2023 17:29
60’ – Arsenal 0-0 Man City
Martinelli makes ground down the left, it’s worked back to Rice who curls one in first time…and nearly finds the upper tier of the Wembley stands.
More City subs on the way: Cole Palmer and Kevin de Bruyne for Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic.
Karl Matchett6 August 2023 17:25