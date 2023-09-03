Arsenal always a big game – Ten Hag

Arsenal host Manchester United this afternoon in the big match of the Premier League weekend. The Gunners are unbeaten after three matches and are aiming to jump up the table and keep the pressure on league leaders Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s summer signings, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice, are still adapting to playing in this new team with the manager trying to implement a more offensive-minded approach without sacrificing defensive balance. So far, Arsenal have had mixed results and they may need to fall back onto last season’s gameplans when facing Manchester United today.

For their part, United have had an indifferent start to the season. Two scratchy wins and a defeat to Spurs leave them just inside the top half of the table but they were busy on transfer deadline day with both incomings and outgoings. Erik ten Hag’s need to improve quickly, particularly in these bigger fixtures, so the added reinforcements of Sofyan Amrabat, Jonny Evans and Sergio Reguilon could prove key to their success this term.

Follow all the action from the Emirates Stadium