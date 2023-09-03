Arsenal always a big game – Ten Hag
Arsenal host Manchester United this afternoon in the big match of the Premier League weekend. The Gunners are unbeaten after three matches and are aiming to jump up the table and keep the pressure on league leaders Manchester City.
Mikel Arteta’s summer signings, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice, are still adapting to playing in this new team with the manager trying to implement a more offensive-minded approach without sacrificing defensive balance. So far, Arsenal have had mixed results and they may need to fall back onto last season’s gameplans when facing Manchester United today.
For their part, United have had an indifferent start to the season. Two scratchy wins and a defeat to Spurs leave them just inside the top half of the table but they were busy on transfer deadline day with both incomings and outgoings. Erik ten Hag’s need to improve quickly, particularly in these bigger fixtures, so the added reinforcements of Sofyan Amrabat, Jonny Evans and Sergio Reguilon could prove key to their success this term.
Follow all the action from the Emirates Stadium, get all the latest football odds and the latest offers and tips ahead of Arsenal against Man Utd right here:
Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United (Jesus, ‘90+10)
Ben Fleming3 September 2023 18:31
GOAL! Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United (Rice, ‘90+6)
Arsenal have surely won it at the death!
A late corner is swung in from the right and it comes all the way through to Rice. He controls it on his chest, before striking on goal. The ball takes a deflection off Evans and sneaks past Onana at the near post.
Rice slides away in celebration – the new signing has his big moment in front of the home fans as the rest of the team runs to embrace him.
Ben Fleming3 September 2023 18:26
Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United
90+4 mins: A frantic end to this game as Nelson has a couple of opportunities to deliver having just come on. He can’t find a man in an Arsenal shirt, however, and United can clear.
Ben Fleming3 September 2023 18:25
Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United
90 mins: Both sides have to recompose themselves as we head into the first of EIGHT minutes of stoppage time in the second half.
Nelson comes on for Martinelli.
Ben Fleming3 September 2023 18:22
Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United
88 mins: DISALLOWED! Huge drama at the death and what a let-off for Arsenal. Casemiro slides through Garnacho, who has only been on the pitch a matter of minutes but cooly slots it past Ramsdale.
He celebrates wildly – as do the United fans – with what they both think is the game-winning goal. But it’s not to be.
A VAR check ensues and the Argentine is just offside. Fine margins but we remain level at the Emirates.
Ben Fleming3 September 2023 18:19
Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United
87 mins: Hojlund bursts into the box and crumbles to the floor under intense pressure from the Arsenal defence. Erik ten Hag gesticulates furiously for a penalty but nothing doing for the ref or VAR.
Ben Fleming3 September 2023 18:18
Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United
85 mins: A late double change from United. Garnacho comes on for Antony while Lindelof makes way for Evans who makes his first appearance back in a United shirt since leaving in 2015.
Ben Fleming3 September 2023 18:16
Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United
81 mins: MISS! A big chance late on for Saka but he fires straight at Onana! It’s patient build-up from the home side, as they probe for their opening. Eventually, the ball is fired in low from White and finds Saka in all kinds of space. The goal is gaping but he can only fire straight at the keeper from about six yards out.
Ben Fleming3 September 2023 18:12
Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United
76 mins: Just under 15 minutes remaining in regular time as Arteta opts for a triple change. Nketiah makes way for the returning Jesus up top while Havertz is replaced by Vieira in midfield. Tomiyasu returns from his suspension to replace Zinchenko at left-back.
Ben Fleming3 September 2023 18:08
Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United
74 mins: United slowly but surely growing into this second half late on. Rashford gets time on the ball again but his effort is deflected behind off White for a corner.
Ben Fleming3 September 2023 18:05