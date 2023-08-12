The Gunners’ meetings with Forest were emblematic of their eventually-derailed charge last season as they whopped Steve Cooper’s side 5-0 in the capital before a chastening single-goal defeat away from home in May.

But Mikel Arteta is determined to learn from Arsenal’s near-miss and has already bagged a trophy in 2023-24, in the shape of the Community Shield.

It has been a big summer in north London with Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and soon David Raya signed up in the pursuit of silverware.

Forest, meanwhile, also hope to improve after their relegation battle last season with Anthony Elanga, Chris Wood and ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner brought in to improve the squad.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest is scheduled for a 12.30pm BST kick-off toady, Saturday, August 12, 2023.

The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 11am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the TNT Sports app and website.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest team news

David Raya has not been signed in time to feature. Oleksandr Zinchenko, however, is fit, along with Jorginho.

A number of injury issues have hit Arsenal ahead of the new season, with Gabriel Jesus to miss the opening weeks after knee surgery.

Mohamed Elneny (knee) did not feature in pre-season on his comeback from issues that ended their 2022-23 campaigns early.

Forest’s injury troubles of last season have not fully subsided. Omar Richards (hernia) is nearing a return from a year out while Wayne Hennessey (knee) and Felipe (knee) are out. Brennan Johnson (ankle) should be fit but Moussa Niakhate (elbow) and Taiwo Awoniyi (ankle) are doubts.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest prediction

Stuart Pearce and Nigel Clough scored in Forest’s last win away at Arsenal, all the way back in 1989.

The travelling fans may feel some opening-day madness is their best route to a repeat result yet the Gunners enjoyed some solid preparation at Wembley and should hit the ground running.

Arsenal to win, 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Forest have lost each of their previous two trips to the Emirates 5-0, having won each of Arsenal’s previous two trips to the City Ground 1-0.

Arsenal wins: 52

Nottingham Forest wins: 29

Draws: 22

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest match odds

Arsenal: 1/6

Nottingham Forest: 17/1

Draw: 13/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).