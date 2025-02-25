The Labor Party’s faction request to change its name in the Knesset to “The Democrats” was not approved, the chairman of the Knesset House Committee, MK Ofir Katz, said on Tuesday morning.

“Those who attempt to overthrow a duly elected government through violence, calls for rebellion, and a siege on the Knesset are anything but democrats,” Katz said.

“Yair Golan is misreading the situation if he thinks we will approve this request. I suggest you change your name to ‘The Anarchists’—that we will gladly approve,” he added.

About a week ago, the faction’s chairwoman, MK Efrat Rayten, submitted an official request to the Knesset House Committee to change the faction’s name to “The Democrats”—a step considered technical and an internal party matter. Nevertheless, the coalition decided to reject it.

The Democrats MK Efrat Rayten at a conference of the Israel Bar Association in Tel Aviv, September 3, 2024. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

‘Dictatorship at its finest’

The rejection of the request sparked an uproar in the committee, and MK Rayten, who insisted on speaking and demanding approval of the request, was removed from the discussion by the Committee Chairman.

Before being removed, Rayten said: “I am the faction chairwoman, and this discussion is at my request to change my faction’s name. I will not stand for this disgrace. You will not interfere in this. This is dictatorship at its finest.”

After Yair Golan won the Labor Party leadership primaries last year, he decided to change the party’s name following its political merger with Meretz to “The Democrats.” However, in the Knesset, the faction is still officially referred to by the name of the party that ran in the last Knesset elections.