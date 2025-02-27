The bodies of four slain hostages are in IDF custody, the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed early Thursday morning. The remains were transferred via Kerem Shalom crossing into Israeli territory from Gaza captivity by Red Cross representatives.

An initial identification process has begun, and upon completion, the bodies will be transported to Abu Kabir Forensic Institute.

The PMO stated that the families of the hostages are being continuously updated on the situation, and the public is asked to respect their privacy and refrain from spreading rumors and information that is not official and well-founded.

An official notification will be issued at the end of the full identification process.

According to Al Jazeera, Hamas carried out ‘no ceremonies’ as it transferred the four slain hostages’ bodies to the Red Cross.

Shortly after 11 pm in Israel, Red Cross vehicles began their journey to receive the remains of four slain Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity after their abductions on October 7.

شاهد الصليب الأحمر يغادر غزة بعد استلام 4 جثث اسرائيلية إلى معبر كرم ابو سالم pic.twitter.com/7rye5463E0 — حسن اصليح | Hassan (@hassaneslayeh) February 26, 2025

Red Cross vehicles were en route to receive the remains of four Israeli hostages set to be returned from Hamas captivity in Gaza on Wednesday night, a security source told Israeli media.

Abducted alive or dead?

It is unclear which slain hostages were abducted alive and who was killed in captivity. The family of Shlomo Mansour announced his murder on October 7 via the Hostages and Missing Families Forum earlier this month.

This handover marks the completion of the phase one list of abductees slated for return.

Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter

Israel is set to release 602 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the bodies of four slain hostages on Wednesday night. After their remains are all confirmed by Israeli authorities, the prisoners will be released from various prisons in Israel to either the West Bank or Gaza.

Before their release, “Our eyes are watching you” was projected onto a building visible from Ofer Prison, where some of the prisoners were serving terms.

Several high-profile prisoners are set to be released in the exchange, including Nael al-Barghouthi, Hamza Al-Kalouti, and Hussam Abu Safia.