The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) National Public Diplomacy Directorate launched an international campaign focused on the murder of Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas on Wednesday in conjunction with the Israel Government Advertising Agency.

The National Public Diplomacy Directorate released a video on their official YouTube channel showing some of the billboards in New York’s Times Square.

The campaign involved 1,000 advertising billboards in major cities worldwide showing portraits of the three murdered Bibas family members, with a tagline “STAND AGAINST PURE EVIL” along with a picture of the family member and their age.

The campaign was launched with the approval of the surviving members of the Bibas family, the PMO clarified, and is designed to commemorate and emphasize the impact of the October 7 massacre by stressing the “inconceivable brutality of Hamas and the other terrorist organizations in Gaza.”

Informational videos were circulated that showcased the abduction and murder of the members of the Bibas family, along with the billboards.

A billboard memorializing Ariel Bibas as part of the National Public Diplomacy Directorate’s new campaign, February 27, 2025. (credit: NATIONAL PUBLIC DIPLOMACY DIRECTORATE)

Millions have already seen the campaign of people, according to the PMO.

Major cities worldwide have shown the billboards

Some of the cities that have featured billboards include New York, Los Angeles, Washington, and Miami, as well as major European cities such as London and Berlin.

A billboard memorializing Kfir Bibas as part of the National Public Diplomacy Directorate’s new campaign, February 27, 2025. (credit: NATIONAL PUBLIC DIPLOMACY DIRECTORATE)

Yarden, Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas were taken hostage from their home by Gazan terrorists on October 7, 2023. Yarden was released alive as part of the hostage-ceasefire deal earlier this month, while the bodies of Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir were returned weeks later.

Shiri, Ariel and Kfir were buried together in one coffin at Tzohar cemetery on Wednesday.