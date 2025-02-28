Tens-of-thousands of WhatsApp users complained that the messaging service has gone down, according to reports flagged to outage monitor Downdetector on Friday.

The outage is impacting users worldwide, according to international reports.

Most users complained of having connectivity issues and claimed the app failed to send messages.

The WhatsApp dialer. Without adding contacts (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Meta, the company that owns WhatsApp, has yet to comment on the issue.

This is a developing story.