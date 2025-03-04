Obesity is a global health challenge, but beyond the physical implications, it carries a heavy social burden: stigma. Individuals with obesity often face discrimination in workplaces, schools, healthcare settings, and society at large. This stigma is not only unjust but also detrimental to physical and mental health.

The harmful impact

Scientific studies reveal that weight stigma leads to significant harm:

• Mental health: People with obesity are more likely to experience depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem due to societal rejection and prejudice.

• Physical health: Stigma contributes to unhealthy coping mechanisms such as overeating, avoiding exercise, and delaying medical care.

• Healthcare disparities: Nearly 70% of patients with obesity report feeling judged by healthcare providers, which discourages them from seeking timely care.

Stigma perpetuates the false belief that obesity is solely a result of personal choices, ignoring the complex interplay of genetics, environment, and biology.

Practical solutions

Addressing weight stigma requires a multifaceted approach involving individuals, healthcare providers, policymakers, and society as a whole.

1. Educate the public

Promote awareness that obesity is a medical condition influenced by multiple factors. Campaigns should dispel myths about laziness or lack of willpower and emphasize compassion over judgment.

2. Create inclusive healthcare environments

Healthcare providers must adopt patient-centered approaches:

• Use respectful language like “person with obesity” instead of stigmatizing terms.

• Ensure facilities are equipped with appropriate seating and medical equipment.

• Train staff to recognize and address implicit biases.

3. Advocate for anti-discrimination policies

Governments should enact laws protecting individuals from weight-based discrimination in workplaces, schools, and healthcare settings.

4. Support individuals affected by stigma

Encourage self-advocacy and provide access to support groups. Strategies like positive self-talk and participation in enjoyable activities can help individuals rebuild confidence and resilience.

5. Shift the narrative in the media

Media outlets play a critical role in shaping public perceptions. Avoid sensationalized portrayals of obesity and instead highlight stories of empowerment and acceptance.

A call to action

Obesity stigma is not just a social injustice – it’s a public health crisis. By fostering understanding and compassion, we can create a society where individuals are valued for who they are rather than judged by their weight.

As healthcare professionals, educators, policymakers, and community members, we must work together to dismantle harmful stereotypes and ensure equitable treatment for all.

The writer is a bariatric surgeon and a specialist in medical and holistic treatment of obesity, and is director of Assia Bariatric at Assia Medical, Assuta Medical Center.