The head of the Operations Directorate, Maj.-Gen. Oded Basyuk asked to resign from the IDF on Monday night.

Basyuk made his request to incoming IDF Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir, who accepted the request but asked him to prolong his service during the coming months due to operational challenges.

Basyuk has been serving in his role for four years.

This comes amid a change in the IDF high command and the military’s probes into the events of the October 7 massacre.

In late January, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi announced his intention to resign from his role, citing military failures on October 7.

Eyal Zamir during a speech at Israel’s Defense Ministry. February 2, 2025. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

In February, the government vetting committee announced the appointment of Defense Ministry Director-General Maj.-Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir to replace the outgoing IDF chief.

Halevi is set to step down from his role on March 6.