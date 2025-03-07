The Defense Ministry’s Tank Administration (MANTAK) developed a new system for IDF tanks, aiming to protect soldiers from life-threatening smoke inhalation after launching an investigation into the recurring matter.

At the onset of Israel’s war, IDF tank crews faced severe damage to their vehicles that involved incidents of ammunition catching fire inside the tanks, which could potentially lead to smoke inhalation.

“The goal was to find a solution that provides an immediate response, is intuitive to operate under extreme pressure, and remains comfortable enough for daily use so that it is always available,” said Maj. V., head of a MANTAK department.

To develop the system, the IDF conducted field investigations, including an analysis of data from tank computers to reconstruct events.

“At the same time, we studied the combustion process of high-explosive munitions (HNM) scientifically to understand the physical properties of the event,” Maj. V. said.

The new Israeli ”Barak” tank. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY, IDF)

“We conducted simulated experiments and established a joint team with the ground forces, the Armored Corps, the Technology Division, and the Medical Corps.”

Developing a rapid, effective solution

The Tank Administration explored several options but prioritized an efficient, fast, and easy-to-use solution.

The first approach involved modifying a pilot’s oxygen mask to connect to a tank’s air conditioning system. However, despite rapid prototyping and 3D printing capabilities, the design was ultimately deemed impractical due to engineering challenges.

“The second solution tested was a compressed air tank, originally designed for helicopter pilots, adapted for tank conditions,” Maj. V. said. “The system was successfully tested in a field trial, and we are now in the process of equipping all armored soldiers.”

Another member of the unit, an engineer with 12 years of experience, added that “the first groups of soldiers have been trained by the development team and have received the systems for operational use.”

A breakthrough in armored warfare

Maj. V. emphasized that incidents of ammunition igniting inside tanks are a common challenge worldwide.

“We have also seen many [similar] videos from the Russia- Ukraine war. We have not seen any army successfully dealing with events of this type,” he said.

“I am proud that we in the IDF were able to find the solution and provide additional protection for armored soldiers. This product will be added as an additional layer to the systems that protect our soldiers—alongside active defense systems and other protective measures,” he added.

“I believe we were able to find a solution—like many others we developed during the war, most of which were implemented in the field while fighting—thanks to the professionalism of our unit, the motivation of our engineers, our connection to field conditions, and our ability to collaborate. I believe these elements set us apart from other armies and allow us to find creative solutions needed in combat,” Maj. V. said.