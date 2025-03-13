The arrest of Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD) activist Mahmoud Khalil has once again put the spotlight on radical anti-Israel activism on American campuses. CUAD is not merely another pro-Palestinian student group advocating for divestment from Israel.

It is an organization that openly supports terrorism, praises Hamas’s October 7 massacre, and calls for the destruction of both Israel and the United States. “We support liberation by any means necessary, including armed resistance,” CUAD stated on October 8, reiterating its endorsement of political violence.

Columbia University has been at the center of escalating tensions, with CUAD leading campus protests since the October 7 attack. The organization was responsible for a high-profile encampment at the university in April, which inspired similar occupations at other institutions.

Protesters took over Columbia’s Hamilton Hall, renaming it “Hind’s Hall” in reference to a Palestinian girl killed in Gaza. “The movement for Palestinian liberation is not isolated; it is part of the global anti-imperialist struggle,” CUAD wrote in a Substack post, positioning its activism as part of a broader revolutionary agenda.

Radical rhetoric is not confined to university campuses. In Paterson, New Jersey, Mayor Andre Sayegh recently declared his city the “capital of Palestine in the United States” at a Ramadan event attended by pro-Palestinian organizations.

“Paterson is the fourth holiest city in the world after Jerusalem, Mecca, and Medina,” Sayegh stated, further cementing the city’s role as a hub for Palestinian activism. The city has already renamed a major street “Palestine Way,” actively promoted the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, and aligned itself with groups critical of Israel’s legitimacy.

The spread of extremist narratives has even reached law enforcement. In Canada, two Muslim liaison officers for the Toronto Police Service claimed in a now-deleted podcast episode that labeling anti-Israel protests as “pro-Hamas” was Islamophobic. “When someone is calling a Palestinian rally a Hamas rally, then all of a sudden people start getting afraid,” one officer argued, attempting to downplay the overt support for terrorist groups at these demonstrations.

Their comments sparked outrage within the Jewish community, raising concerns about law enforcement’s impartiality in addressing antisemitism. The Toronto Police Service later issued an apology, with Chief Myron Demkiw acknowledging, “We recognize the Jewish community’s profound pain and anguish as a result of October 7.”

The convergence of these incidents paints a troubling picture. Campus activism has crossed into outright support for terrorist groups. Local politicians are legitimizing extreme rhetoric. Law enforcement agencies are struggling to maintain impartiality. And the federal government has weakened protections for Jewish students.

These are not only isolated events – but also part of a growing trend in which radical anti-Israel sentiment is becoming normalized in mainstream institutions. “Zionists don’t deserve to live,” a CUAD member wrote in a past statement, a reminder of how dangerous this rhetoric has become.

Political leaders also have a responsibility to reject rhetoric that fuels division. Mayor Sayegh’s comments in Paterson may have been intended as symbolic, but they reflect a broader trend of local governments embracing extreme positions. “Colonial projects all die, and Zionism will not be saved,” CUAD wrote on Instagram, making clear its long-term goal of eliminating Israel.

Such declarations do not promote peace or dialogue – they embolden those who seek to erase Israel’s legitimacy.

Furthermore, law enforcement agencies must remain neutral and focused on their duty to protect all citizens. The Toronto police podcast episode raises serious concerns about bias within institutions meant to ensure public safety.

“Our commitment to protecting our Jewish communities remains unwavering,” Chief Demkiw stated in response to the backlash. If officers hesitate to acknowledge pro-Hamas sentiment within protests, or worse, attempt to redefine it as acceptable discourse, they risk undermining their credibility. Public trust in law enforcement depends on its ability to address threats without political considerations.

When law enforcement hesitates to acknowledge the reality of extremist rhetoric, it creates an environment where antisemitic harassment and intimidation can thrive unchecked. Extremism thrives when it is ignored. The normalization of radical rhetoric and violence under the pretense of activism must be confronted before it becomes irreversible.

If these trends continue unchecked, the consequences will be severe – not only for the Jewish community but for the stability of North American society as a whole.