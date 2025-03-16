Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will propose the dismissal of Shin Bet head Ronen Bar to the government this week, the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Sunday.

Netanyahu’s decision comes amid a “continued lack of trust” in the Shin Bet chief, the prime minister said.

Last week, Netanyahu reportedly urged Bar to resign from his position, but he refused.

In their contentious meeting, the prime minister reportedly told Bar that the government had “waited for the Shin Bet investigations, and now it’s time to hand over the keys.”

Bar refused to resign and told Netanyahu that if he wanted him gone, then he would have to fire him, according to the N12 report, which did not cite a source.

A new Shin Bet chief

The Prime Minister’s Office responded to the N12 report by saying that Netanyahu’s decision to hire a new Shin Bet chief was well within his governmental power.

“The one who appoints the Shin Bet chief is the government – and not the acting Shin Bet chief. This has always been the case in a democratic state.”

This is a developing story.