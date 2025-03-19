The past 24 hours have seen a dramatic escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. On Monday night, the IDF launched a new wave of airstrikes targeting Hamas positions across the Gaza Strip. The operation, according to the Prime Minister’s Office, was “a response to Hamas’s refusal to release the hostages still held in Gaza.”

In a series of precise strikes, four senior Hamas officials were eliminated: Mahmoud Abu Watfa, the director-general of Hamas’s Interior Ministry; Issam al-Da’alis, a member of Hamas’s political bureau; Ahmed Omar al-Hatta, a senior leader; and Bahjat Abu Sultan, responsible for Hamas’s internal security apparatus. Meanwhile, Hamas says that over 300 people have been killed, including civilians caught in the crossfire.Defense Minister Israel Katz has made it clear that the IDF will continue its operations until “Hamas understands that the rules of the game have changed” and that it must release all hostages or face “the opening of the gates of hell.” These words reflect the shift in Israel’s strategic approach – no longer allowing Hamas to use ceasefires as a means to regroup and rearm.

For weeks, Hamas stalled negotiations in Doha, rejecting opportunities to release hostages and de-escalate the conflict. It refused to release captives on March 1, March 8, and March 15, while simultaneously pretending to engage in good-faith discussions. This pattern is familiar: Hamas consistently seeks international sympathy through ceasefires it never intends to honor while using the lull to strengthen its forces. Reports indicate that despite suffering significant losses since October 7, Hamas has managed to reconstitute a force of up to 25,000 fighters, even recruiting minors.

THE IDF is on the move in the Gaza border area, entering for a military operation, last October. Just as Joshua led the fight against Amalek, so too do our brave soldiers fight today, says the writer. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) The notion of a “Ramadan ceasefire” was nothing more than a ploy. Hamas believed it could exploit the holy month to pause hostilities and reinforce its ranks, assuming that Israel would succumb to international pressure.

It miscalculated. Israel understands the cost of waiting; every delay emboldens the terrorist organization and prolongs the suffering of the hostages it continues to hold. Israel’s response – targeted strikes on Hamas infrastructure – is a necessary step to ensure that Hamas does not use a ceasefire as a smokescreen for its next attack.

Hamas has no legitimacy to cry foul. It was Hamas that provoked this latest round of violence, just as it did on October 7, when it launched its brutal attack on Israeli civilians. Since then, the terror group has sought to dictate the terms of engagement, weaponizing human shields and international media narratives while keeping the people of Gaza under its oppressive rule.

Israel won’t let Hamas make the rules

Israel has no obligation to allow Hamas to dictate the battlefield. The era in which Hamas could launch attacks, retreat under the cover of a ceasefire, and then reemerge stronger must come to an end. With the backing of its allies, Israel must continue to pressure Hamas until it is no longer capable of threatening its citizens.

Hamas’s dwindling list of allies should serve as a warning to its leadership. Iran, often its most vocal supporter, has strategically distanced itself, wary of the consequences of its continued sponsorship of regional terrorism. “If Tehran is not careful, it will wake up to find all its proxies have had their wings clipped – then they become a liability instead of an asset,” Seth J. Frantzman of The Jerusalem Post wrote on Tuesday.

The Houthis and Hezbollah, once eager to join the fight, now find themselves constrained by their own battles and US military pressure. Hamas stands increasingly isolated, yet it remains committed to a strategy that will only bring more destruction to Gaza and suffering to its own people.

Where the new strikes go is still up in the air. Israel has a lot of choices. Israel’s actions in Gaza have received support from the Trump administration. Meanwhile, the Arab nations have supported an Egyptian rehabilitation plan for Gaza. But those states are also dealing with other problems.“There are the US strikes on the Houthis as well as Syria’s tensions with Hezbollah in Lebanon,” Frantzman explained on Tuesday.

Israel’s objective is clear: ensure that Hamas can no longer function as an organized terrorist entity. This requires sustained military pressure, strategic strikes, and a refusal to engage in futile negotiations that only serve to prolong Hamas’ grip on power. The world must recognize Hamas’ tactics for what they are – a desperate attempt to stall, deceive, and survive at the expense of peace.

Israel has no obligation to play along.