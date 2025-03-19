The IDF on Wednesday afternoon announced that it has carried out air strikes against dozens of Hamas terrorists across Gaza since Tuesday evening.

The announcement, on the one hand, showed the IDF keeping the newly increased pressure on Hamas since Israel renewed hostilities at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday morning, with massive strikes against 80 targets, killing between four to six senior Hamas officials, many mid-level Hamas commanders, and, according to Hamas – up to 400 Gazans.

On the other hand, the attacks since Tuesday night and, in fact, since Tuesday afternoon have been at a much lower level than the attacks that took place Tuesday morning.

Further, there still are no signs whatsoever of a ground forces invasion of Gaza, and the IDF has not even started the process of a wide reservist call-up, which would be necessary for anything but a very limited invasion.

IDF attacks since Tuesday night, which included the navy, also struck Hamas rocket launchers and other terror assets, including a Hamas battalion headquarters in Daraj Tuffah in northern Gaza.

Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike in Gaza city, March 18, 2025. (credit: Ali Hassan/Flash90)

The military said that the headquarters had been at the center of planning many terror activities against Israel, though it did not specify if these activities were recent or in the more distant past.

It did add that part of why it was acting in that area was to remove potential threats.

Reports of attempted invasions

In recent weeks, there have been increased reports of Hamas hoping to stage a limited penetration into Israeli territory, though multiple sources have made it clear to The Jerusalem Post that Tuesday’s renewed hostilities were primarily related to stalled hostage negotiations and not that potential Hamas invasion threat.

So far, Hamas has not managed to fire a single rocket at Israel since the new military operation began.

The IDF’s attacks on Gaza Tuesday night ended a ceasefire that had lasted since January 19.