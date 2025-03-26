Israeli businessman and philanthropist Roni Douek received the Israel Prize for Lifetime Achievement, a March press release announced.

Douek has devoted his life to narrowing societal gaps in Israel and addressing national issues, the press release said.

He has founded several initiatives for Israel, including founded Ach-Shav to support Ethiopian immigrants,

After the October 7 massacre, he launched the Our Children’s Resilience project, which supports children living on the frontlines of Israel’s wars against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“I am happy and moved to receive the Israel Prize for Lifetime Achievement. I do not accept this prize alone—it belongs to the thousands of partners and volunteers who have walked with me every step of the way, dedicating their lives to Israeli society,” he said in a statement announcing his award.

A damaged home in the northern community of Metulla faces Lebanon and has concrete blocks next to it, a visible recollection of the last year of war. (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

Volunteering after October 7

“These citizens are the source of our strength. Thanks to them, civil society is able to take on the greatest social missions of the State of Israel, from immigrant absorption to the rapid mobilization on October 7, and the rehabilitation of the South and North.”

Douek touched on his experience social work in his statement. He previously served as the chairman of the Israel Anti-Drug Authority , established “Alternative” to prevent drug use among youth, and founded an initiative to protect Israel’s elderly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are living in a time of great fracture. Four decades of social work have taught me how precious and important Israeli society and institutions are, and how essential it is to treat them with responsibility and thoughtfulness,” Douek said. “The State of Israel is greater than any one of us. We must preserve it as it is – Jewish and democratic.”

Douek’s long history in social work includes his Zionism 2000 project, which aims to reduce social inequality in Israel and promote corporate responsibility.

In his statement, Douek said that his honor was shared with every Israeli who volunteered in the home front effort after October 7, as well as those who have fallen in the course of the war.

Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter

“I wish to dedicate this prize to all those who went out to defend the country on October 7 and did not return home, to their families and to the wounded, and to all those taking part in the recovery and healing of the country,” he wrote.

“I call for the hostages to be brought home now. It is our duty. Together, we will rise from this crisis stronger than ever.”