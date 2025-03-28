US Vice President J.D. Vance landed in Greenland on Friday at a time when President Donald Trump is renewing his insistence that Washington should take control of the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

The visit to the US military base at Pituffik in the north of the Arctic island comes just hours after a new broad government coalition, which aims to keep ties with Denmark for now, was presented in the capital Nuuk.

The new prime minister said the US visit signalled a “lack of respect” and called for unity in the face of “pressure from outside”.

Denmark’s king issued a statement of support on social media. “We live in an altered reality. There should be no doubt that my love for Greenland and my connectedness to the people of Greenland are intact,” King Frederik said.

The US delegation also includes Vance’s wife Usha, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

US Vice President JD Vance arrives at the US military’s Pituffik Space Base in Greenland on March 28, 2025. (credit: JIM WATSON/POOL VIA REUTERS)

The initial plan for the trip had been for Vance’s wife to visit a dog-sled race on the island together with Waltz, even though they were not invited by authorities in either Greenland or Denmark.

Public protests and outrage from authorities in both Greenland and Denmark prompted the US delegation to only fly to the military base and not meet the public.

Under the terms of a 1951 agreement, the US is entitled to visit its base whenever it wants, as long as it notifies Greenland and Copenhagen. Pituffik is located along the shortest route from Europe to North America and is vital for the US ballistic missile warning system.

Trump reiterated his desire to take over Greenland as recently as Wednesday, saying the US needs the strategically located island for national and international security.

“So, I think we’ll go as far as we have to go. We need Greenland and the world needs us to have Greenland, including Denmark,” he said.

The island, whose capital is closer to New York than the Danish capital Copenhagen, boasts mineral, oil and natural gas wealth, but development has been slow and the mining sector has seen very limited US investment. Mining companies operating in Greenland are mostly Australian, Canadian or British.

A White House official has said Greenland has an ample supply of rare earth minerals that would power the next generation of the US economy.

Greenland’s new government

Greenland’s new Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen on Friday urged political unity.

“At a time when we as a people are under pressure, we must stand together,” Nielsen said at a press conference.

His pro-business party, the Democrats, which favours a gradual independence from Denmark, emerged as the biggest party in a March 11 election.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who had called the initial plans for the US visit “unacceptable”, congratulated Greenland on its new government in a post on Instagram: “I look forward to close cooperation in an unnecessarily conflict-ridden time.”

The question now is how far Trump is willing to push his idea of taking over the island, said Andreas Oesthagen, a senior researcher on Arctic politics and security at the Oslo-based Fridtjof Nansen Institute.

“It is still unlikely that the United States will use military means,” he told Reuters.

“But it is unfortunately likely that President Trump and Vice President Vance will continue to use other means of pressure, such as ambiguous statements, semi-official visits to Greenland, and economic instruments,” he added.

‘Not for sale’

By revising the trip, the Trump administration is seeking to refocus the discussion on the topics it is interested in: the US presence on Greenland, military capabilities available, and the wider security of the Arctic, said Catherine Sendak, head of the Transatlantic Defense and Security programme at the Center for European Policy Analysis, a Washington-based think tank.

“A change of course was needed,” Sendak told Reuters.

However, some residents in Nuuk remained angry at the Trump administration ahead of Vance’s visit.

“I am a human. Humans are not for sale. We are not for sale,” Tungutaq Larsen, a filmmaker, told Reuters.

Polls have shown that nearly all Greenlanders oppose becoming part of the United States. Anti-American protesters, some wearing “Make America Go Away” caps and holding “Yankees Go Home” banners, have staged some of the largest demonstrations ever seen in Greenland.

On Thursday, residents in Nuuk planted Greenlandic flags in the snow and a cardboard sign in English that said “Our Land. Our Future”.