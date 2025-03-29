A powerful 7.7 earthquake struck Thailand, a favorite destination for Israelis, and Myanmar early on Friday. The earthquake has put the Foreign Ministry, the Tourism Bureau, and insurance companies on full alert.

The Foreign Ministry said that additional aftershocks are still expected, and therefore, it is recommended that Israeli travelers arriving in the earthquake-hit areas follow and obey the instructions of local authorities as they are updated from time to time in the media.

The Foreign Ministry announced that it will publish the local instructions as they are published on the ministry’s website, social media, and the Lametayel app. Israeli embassies are also checking the situation of Israelis in these countries, and as of this time, no reports have been received of Israelis being injured.

The Thai Tourism Bureau in Israel announced that it is closely monitoring developments while advising Israeli travelers to take strict precautions. The safety guidelines were distributed to travelers because aftershocks are expected, and the Israel Tourism Bureau has emphasized their importance.

First, the bureau recommended that Israelis staying in Thailand immediately send a message of reassurance to their family members in Israel. Second, the instructions of the local authorities and security agencies should be carefully followed while maintaining composure and avoiding rash actions.

Den San, 33, a Cambodian migrant worker in Thailand for 18 years, waits with her family for an update on her brother, Soeurn Saan, 38, and his wife, who were working at the building at the time it collapsed following a strong earthquake, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 29, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa)

The main safety guidelines include waiting in a stable place during the earthquake, going out into an open area if possible, or taking a safe step area. If it is not possible to go out, you should lie down next to a heavy piece of furniture and wait until the shaking stops.

Insurance companies prepare

Insurance companies also quickly prepared to deal with the event. Harel, for example, set up a special emergency room and has already managed to rescue four policyholders and put them in a safe place. The company even decided to extend insurance for policyholders in the area for an additional 48 hours, a move designed to provide security and support to travelers in times of emergency.

Menora Mivtachim has established a dedicated emergency team that provides 24/7 support to policyholders, while Direct Insurance has opened a special hotline for direct assistance to the policyholders. The Thai lovers’ club in Israel, “Swadi Club”, has even launched an AI service on WhatsApp that allows for ongoing updates on the situation in the region.

Migdal Insurance and Finance announced that they are monitoring developments and will extend the insurance period, automatically and free of charge, for our policyholders staying in the region for a period of 48 hours.

Clal Insurance and Finance also sent its policyholders a message that read: “Dear policyholders, we are monitoring the earthquake in Myanmar and the situation in the region. Please note that aftershocks are expected, so it is important to follow safety guidelines and rules of conduct to maintain your safety.”

Security experts emphasize that the main principle is to remain calm and avoid panic. “These are critical moments when calm judgment can save lives,” said a senior security official. “Every traveler should be alert, alert, but not panicked.”

As of this time, most Israeli travelers in Thailand have reported a normal situation while expressing concern and anxiety. The Israeli traveling community is showing mutual support, with many requests from travelers offering help and support to each other.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced that his government would assist Myanmar.