Rafael sent out a video on Monday showing its TYPHOON anti-drone weapons successfully shooting down a drone in a desert area.

During the video, the remote-controlled TYPHOON system, shaped as a sort of medium-size turret gun, fires several times on the drone as the drone starts to make its way toward the protected area.

The initial firing misses the drone, but in a second round of shots, the TYPHOON system successfully hits the drone, causing it to fall and crash into the sand.

Until this particular test, the last few messages which Rafael put out about the TYPHOON anti drone system in recent years were focused on using the system on naval vessels.

On February 5, the Defense Ministry announced around a dozen systems it was funding to try to better compete with the volume of drone threats Israeli adversaries may throw at it in the future, given the vast number of drones used by Hezbollah. Hamas, Iran, the Houthis, and Shiite militias in Syria and Iraq during the war.

Defense company Rafael unveils new menorah (credit: RAFAEL ADVANCED DEFENSE SYSTEMS)

One of the systems it noted was Rafael Advanced Defense Systems TYPHOON “a 30-mm. projectile interception system for various threats, offering long-range capabilities and strategic asset protection, as well as the Mini Typhoon, a remote-controlled, medium-range weapon system for aerial threat interception, alongside innovative drone-based interception systems.”

According to the Rafael announcement on Monday, the videotaped drill “highlighted the TYPHOON 30mm’s adaptability by mounting it on a 20-foot modular surface. This demonstration aligns with RAFAEL’s commitment to delivering and installing its systems in modular configurations, ensuring flexibility and rapid deployment in diverse operational environments.”

In other words, the drill showed that the TYPHOON can be deployed in a number of different kinds of land environments, and not just at sea.

The Jerusalem Post asked whether this system could also be used in the different topography found in the North, as opposed to the desert environment of the test which would be more similar to the border with Gaza in the South.

Rafael would not comment on the issue.

Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter

What is known about the ministry’s program?

However, the Post understands that given the goals of the ministry’s program, with the most drones having been launched against Israel from the North, and given the description of the platform’s flexible deployment capabilities, deployment in the North would certainly be a goal.

Sources have previously told the Post that lower cost and smaller solutions which can fire more rounds on threat objects than the Iron Dome and Arrow defense systems (where each fired interceptor is very expensive) and even at close range, could have advantages against small drones being launched from close range,

Rafael also said, “enhanced situational awareness is provided by state-of-the-art sensors, including thermal imaging, day/night cameras, and radar systems for comprehensive threat detection and tracking. The system’s detection and tracking capabilities were enabled and enhanced by RADA’s MHR RPS-42 radar and CONTROP’s iSea-25 electro-optical payload.”