Yisrael Beytenu MKs, led by MK Yulia Malinovsky and Avigdor Liberman, have submitted a new bill to the Knesset proposing a ban on receiving compensation and a mandatory disclosure of ties with foreign states.

According to the proposed law, a state employee, elected official, or anyone acting on their behalf would be prohibited from receiving, directly or indirectly, any form of compensation from a foreign country in connection with their public role. The ban also applies to compensation received through a third party. A violation of the law—should it be passed—is expected to carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

In the explanatory notes accompanying the bill, Malinovsky wrote, “This bill seeks to address a concerning phenomenon in which Israeli individuals have acted in favor of foreign interests while exploiting sensitive positions of influence within the state’s decision-making environment.”

Malinovsky cited the Qatargate scandal as a serious case in point. In this affair, she wrote, individuals closely linked to government officials allegedly received compensation from a foreign state through intermediaries and supposedly acted to advance that country’s interests in Israel during wartime.

Eli Feldstein, a suspect in Qatargate, arrives at the Tel Aviv District Court, January 14, 2025 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

The investigation reportedly revealed a complex mechanism that included a foreign-state lobbyist who paid Israeli public figures via local businessmen, who functioned as “wallets” or intermediaries for transferring the funds.

The notes of the bill also stated that the inquiry uncovered alleged payments made to individuals close to Israel’s decision-making centers by Qatar without the required disclosures and that they allegedly spread messages that did not align with Israel’s national interests—solely for financial gain.

“Especially when it concerns countries like Qatar, known for its support of terrorist organizations and actions against the state,” it added.

What does the bill stipulate?

The bill stipulates a ban on state employees, public officials, or their representatives receiving compensation from foreign states, even via third parties; a mandatory declaration for anyone providing services to a state institution, public official, political party, or public authority about their relationships with any foreign state or mediating business entity; and significant penalties for violating the law to ensure effective enforcement and deterrence.

Malinovsky emphasized, “The proposed law aims to strengthen public trust in the government and to prevent situations where foreign interests influence state decision-making processes without transparency or proper oversight. Increasing transparency and imposing clear legal restrictions will help protect Israel’s national interests.”