The IDF struck Hassan Abdel Fattah Mohammed Aslih, a member of Hamas’s Khan Yunis Brigade, in a strike in Khan Yunis, the military said on Monday.

Aslih, who posed as a journalist and owned a media company, took part in the October 7 massacre, infiltrating into southern Israel and sharing footage from the massacre to social media, the IDF noted.

Precautions taken to avoid harming civilians

Prior to the strike, precautions were taken to avoid harming civilians, including using aerial surveillance, precise munitions, and further intelligence information, the military said.

A view of houses in Kibbutz Kfar Aza four months after the October 7 massacre. (credit: ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI/REUTERS)

According to Reuters, the strike occurred on a tent located within the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.