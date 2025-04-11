In a statement, Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi addressed recent developments in the Middle East, singling out Israel’s operations in Syria, its friction with Turkey, and what he claims is a broader Israeli strategic objective targeting of Iraq.

“The crimes committed by Israel in Syria demonstrate clearly to our entire nation that Israel is an aggressive entity, acting solely based on its own ambitions and strategic designs,” al-Houthi declared. “No amount of flattery or concessions will ever satisfy the Israeli enemy, which is driven by its own agenda.”

Al-Houthi also accused Israel of attempting to curtail Turkish influence in Syria, suggesting it seeks to maximize its own geopolitical leverage in the region. “The Israeli enemy is pressuring Turkey over its military presence and growing influence in Syria, aiming to secure the largest possible share for itself,” he said.

Israel and Syria

The Houthi leader further claimed that Israel is deepening its military involvement in Syria and expanding its operations into Iraq. “The Israeli enemy is violating Syrian airspace, and now—openly and without regard for sovereignty—is encroaching upon Iraq’s airspace,” he said. “Israel intends to continue these breaches and escalate its activity.”

View of the Israeli border fence with Syria, in northern Israel, December 8, 2024 (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

According to al-Houthi, Israel’s conduct in Syria serves as a warning sign. “The situation in Syria is a critical lesson. And yet, those in control of Syria continue to appeal to Turkey and the United States to reach understandings with Israel,” he claimed.

He criticized Arab regimes for what he described as a short-sighted approach to dealing with Israel. “These regimes continue to address developments with the Israeli enemy with a narrow perspective, while reiterating their commitment to peace initiatives and diplomatic resolutions—initiatives that Israel consistently rejects,” he added.

Meanwhile, diplomatic sources in Sanaa told the Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar that the United States recently approached the Houthis through regional diplomatic channels with a proposal to halt attacks on American naval vessels in the Red Sea. In return, Washington would suspend its aerial operations in Yemen. The Houthis reportedly ignored the offer.

In recent weeks, the US has intensified its military campaign against the Houthis. American forces carried out additional strikes in the port city of Hodeidah in western Yemen. According to the Houthi-controlled Health Ministry, the latest attacks have left at least 53 people dead, including five women and two children, and injured nearly 100 others across Sanaa and multiple provinces, including Saada in the north—considered a Houthi stronghold.