Spain’s national public broadcaster, RTVE, has formally requested the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to initiate a discussion regarding Israel’s participation in the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, which is set to take place in May. The request, sent to the EBU’s Director General, calls for an open dialogue among all member broadcasters to address the issue.

The reason for this request, according to RTVE, is widespread concern in Spain about the ongoing conflict in Gaza. RTVE stressed that it still supports Eurovision as a cultural event but believes the EBU should consider the feelings of Spanish viewers and broadcasters who are questioning Israel’s involvement.

RTVE’s head, José Pablo López, emphasized that the request is not solely a political matter but a reflection of the concerns voiced by many in Spain from various sectors of society.

This is not the first time the issue has been raised. Spanish Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun previously criticized Eurovision’s handling of political issues, particularly after last year’s contest in Malmö, Sweden. He argued that many viewers felt embarrassed by the use of the event to, as he put it, “cover up a genocide.”

Earlier this year, a left-wing political party in Spain presented RTVE with a petition urging the EBU to exclude Israel from the competition, citing the war in Gaza as a key reason.

At present, Israel is still scheduled to compete in the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland. Israel’s entry, “New Day Will Rise,” is performed by Yuval Rafael and was written by Keren Peles. The music video, directed by Ofir Peretz, was released by Kan 11.

Rafael will compete in the second semi-final on May 15, and her song is currently ranked fourth in the betting odds.

In contrast, Spain’s entry, “Esa Diva” by Melody, automatically qualifies for the final as part of the “Big Five” countries. However, Melody is currently ranked 28th in the odds, far behind Israel.

Damiano David, who won Eurovision in 2021, was recently asked about the issue in an interview. He expressed that the situation is “complicated” and that it depends on the artist.

David made a distinction between artists who are politically involved and those who simply wish to perform, stating, “If an artist is very politically involved, that’s one thing. If someone is just trying to sing and perform, that’s another. I don’t think music should be influenced by politics.”

With just weeks to go before rehearsals begin, many believe it is unlikely the EBU will take the dramatic step of banning Israel from Eurovision.

Eden Golan represented Israel at Eurovision 2024 in Malmo, Sweden, performing her song “Hurricane” amid controversy surrounding the Gaza conflict. Her performance drew mixed reactions, including both applause and booing, but she advanced to the grand final, securing fifth place with 52 points from the jury and 323 from televoting.

Due to serious threats against the Israeli delegation, there was heightened security for the Israeli singer, with former Shin Bet Head Ronen Bar overseeing the arrangements and 100 Swedish police officers deployed for protection.

Golan and her team were advised to remain in their hotel rooms when not performing.