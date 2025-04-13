The Israeli track team won the men’s team gold medal in the marathon event at the European Running Championships on Sunday in Belgium.

The race was run from Leuven to Brussels.

Members of the Israeli team, Gashau Ayale, finished second, Maru Teferi, finished third, and Haimro Alame, finished fourth. The winner was Italian national Iliass Aouani.

In the women’s competition, Israelis Chemtai Lonah Salpeter and Maor Tiyouri finished in third and fourth place, respectively. The Israeli team won second place in the team event.

“For me, representing the country these days is amazing. I wanted to win, but I finished second and I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. In every competition I enter, I aim for the top. I want us to keep the team medal in the years to come. We want to dedicate this medal to the hostages and to uplift the people. I’m the happiest person in the world,” Ayale told the N12 news site following the team’s victory.

Israel’s Maru Teferi (C) and Italian Iliass Aouani (R) compete in the marathon race at the European Running Championships in Brussels on April 13, 2025. (credit: JILL DELSAUX/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

“I’m very happy for myself and for my team, also on a personal level. I’m pleased with the bronze medal, and I want to thank everyone,” Teferi told N12. “I came here just to run with the rest of the team—I wasn’t aiming for the podium.”

Not feeling great before the race

Salpeter said she was in a “50/50 state before the race, not feeling great. I had to push myself—I injured my back a few weeks ago. I’m glad I managed to finish the race. I came here to see what I’m capable of, and I carry my flag with pride. The atmosphere was incredible; there was cheering every kilometer. I really appreciate that. I’m happy—this is a good challenge ahead of the World Championships.”