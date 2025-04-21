Iran’s Ali Shamkhani, the political advisor to the country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has posted about the nine principles that are guiding Iran’s policy on a possible deal with the US.

The principles are interesting because Iran is laying them openly on the table. They also seem to represent a view closer to Khamenei. Khamenei has been more suspicious of a deal with the US. He has said Iran shouldn’t trust the US again after the US walked away from the 2015 deal.

What are the principles? They include nine concepts that are interesting to explore.

Principle one: Seriousness

This is part of Iran’s desire for the talks to be serious and for both sides to take them seriously. Iran doesn’t want to be misled. It appears the US also doesn’t want to waste time. Iran likely would not have entered the talks unless it believed they were serious. It initially preferred indirect talks to gauge whether the Trump administration was serious.

Principle two: Assurance

It is not entirely clear what this means. However, a recent article in The Guardian noted that Russia could gain a role in the talks. It also notes, “Iran believes it has received assurances that the US objective is not the entire dismantling of its nuclear programme. Before the Rome talks, in an intervention that sowed confusion in Iran and the US, Witkoff had on social media seemed to endorse such an objective, causing consternation in Iran. Still, in Rome, he gave the impression that this was largely domestic political messaging.” Assurance may refer to this sense about the US.

Principle three: balance

This likely refers to the concept that Iran wants a “balanced agreement, not surrender.” Balance may also refer to guarantees that the US will not walk away from the deal.

Principle four: The removal of sanctions

This is key. Iran wants sanctions removed, and to achieve that, it has entered the talks. Iran can also trade with Russia, China, and other countries to avoid sanctions. However, Iran would clearly prefer to increase its economy through trade with the West.

Principle five: The avoidance of threats

This principle is in contrast to the Trump administration’s actual threats in the past regarding Iran seeking a nuclear weapon. Iran has demanded that the threats stop. It doesn’t want to hear about bombing or other types of attacks.

As such, it appears that the US has toned down the rhetoric about bombing Iran since the talks began in mid-April. It’s possible this will change; however, Iran’s desire to avoid threats may influence the US during the period when the talks appear serious.

Principle six: Speed

Iran does not want the talks to drag on forever. This is also a desire of the US. Therefore, this principle appears to be in line with the agenda of both parties. The goal is to keep moving toward a deal, with each week of talks producing more results. So fa,r this has been the case after two meetings. However, technical details are likely to be an issue.

Principle seven: The containment of nuisances (such as Israel)

This principle is presented in such a way as to downplay something that actually concerns Iran a lot more than it is presented. Israel is clearly a major concern for Iran. It wants the US to either restrain Israel, or at the very least not follow the line that Israel wants in the talks.

There is already a sense that Israel’s view of the talks does not completely line up with what Israel hopes will be achieved. Iran is pleased by this. The idea that Israel is only a “nuisance” in this context is a way for Iran to downplay what it actually thinks.

Usually, the Iranian regime is threatening Israel with destruction. If Israel is only a “nuisance,” then clearly Iran doesn’t need to center its foreign policy around Israel. Therefore, the real story of this principle is far less direct than the others.

Principle eight: The facilitation of investment

Iran wants investment after sanctions are removed. The Trump administration has hinted that this may be possible. Iran will likely put this on the list to please Trump.

Principle nine: The rejection of the so-called Libyan model

This is actually the most important principle for Iran. It doesn’t want to dismantle its nuclear program the way Libya did. This would leave Iran vulnerable. Iran buried this principle in the end, when, in fact, it is most important. The “Libya” model appears to have entered the discussion in terms of what Israel prefers. Iran is therefore rejecting the Israeli demand.