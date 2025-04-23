A heated debate ensued during the security cabinet meeting on Tuesday on the topic of the distribution of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Defense Minister Israel Katz told the ministers that aid would not enter in the same methods as previously.

“It strengthens Hamas. Aid will be distributed by IDF soldiers or American companies”.

IDF Chief of Staff, Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir quickly responded that “IDF soldiers will not distribute humanitarian aid, and we will not starve the Gaza Strip.”

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich asked, “What do you mean? You follow orders. The IDF doesn’t choose its own missions. If you’re saying you’re incapable of appointing someone, then you can be replaced”.

A truck carrying humanitarian aid bound for the Gaza Strip drives at the inspection area at the Kerem Shalom crossing, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in southern Israel, March 14, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Katz also said with regard to the aid, “There is no need for aid to Gaza because there is enough supply in Gaza. In the future, I oppose any aid that will be linked to Hamas or that will reach Hamas, assist them, and be used as a weapon to control the population and build terror infrastructure against IDF soldiers.”

Smotrich slams Bar

Smotrich, who stated he would not participate in discussion and meeting with the head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Ronen Bar due to his refusal to leave his post after the government’s decision to remove him, told Bar when he interjected in one of the discussions during the cabinet meeting: “I don’t understand — is there no speaking order here? What is this outburst? There’s a set agenda.

“He’ll have time to speak under the protection of the High Court — people can’t just interrupt whenever they feel like it.”

According to Israeli media, Smotrich also exited the meeting during Bar’s remarks.