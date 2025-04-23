Reservists demanded on Tuesday that the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee hold a series of discussions on the draft law to advance a law that would support the security needs of the state, in a letter addressed to MK Yuli Edelstein.

The organizations, including Victory Generation, HaMiluimnikim (the reservists), and Reservists Generation, said that they represent thousands of reservists who are demanding three things.

The first demand is that a draft law be submitted by July 15, the second is that the legislation be done quickly, efficiently, and practically, and the third is that the law that is passed supports the country’s security needs.

“In order to win, you need soldiers. The need is urgent and immediate. This is the most important goal and it is a security target, not a political target,” the letter read.

The letter also added that, while the bill has been debated a number of times, the reservists do not see progress, and there is no draft, practically speaking.

IDF soldiers conduct counterterror operations in the West Bank, April 21, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON’S UNIT)

“We don’t have time for foot-dragging. We need more soldiers now,” the organization added.

“It is insulting that while we are struggling under the burden and paying very heavy prices, the discussions [on the draft law] are held once a week in a leisurely manner,” one of the reservists behind the letter said.