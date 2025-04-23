US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee offered assistance and sent a prayer of safety to the first responders and citizens who were evacuated due to the fires that raged across the outskirts of Jerusalem on Wednesday.

“Terrible to see the images of big brush fires on the outskirts of Jerusalem,” Huckabee wrote on X/Twitter.

“The embassy has offered any and all assistance we can provide to Israeli authorities.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a situational assessment at the fire management command center with personnel from firefighting, border police, KKL-JNF, and IDF, where he instructed to prepare reserves from Greece and other countries abroad.

“Nighttime is the weak point because at night the embers go back to burning and the winds take the fire. We have already been tested by this in the past,” he stated.

“If you have the possibility of using the Samson planes, so much the better. Do so carefully, of course, but it is important.”

Firefighting planes work to contain the fire, April 23 2025. (credit: KKL-JNF employees and foresters)

Listen to security forces

“Sending encouragement and best wishes for success to the firefighters, firefighters, and rescue workers who are currently working in the field, with dedication and courage, in the face of the severe fires in the harsh weather conditions,” President Isaac Herzog wrote.

“Take care of yourself and return home safely. I appeal to the residents of the evacuated communities: listen to the instructions of the security forces and avoid unnecessary risks.”

Opposition leader and Yesh Atid chair Yair Lapid expressed his appreciation to the firefighters who worked hours to extinguish the fires.

“Wishing a speedy recovery to the firefighters who were injured in the fires and hoping that all the families who were evacuated will quickly return to their homes without damage,” he wrote.