US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that America was open to seeing Iran have a civil nuclear program in an interview on Honestly with Bari Weiss on Tuesday.

“If Iran wants a civil nuclear program, they can have one just like many other countries in the world have one, and that is they import enriched material,” Rubio said.

“There’s a pathway to a civil, peaceful nuclear program if they want one. But if they insist on enriching, then they will be the only country in the world that doesn’t have a ‘weapons program,’ quote-unquote, but is enriching. And so I think that’s problematic.”

The interview came after the US and Iran completed a second round of nuclear deal talks in Oman. Iranian sources told Arab media that the talks are progressing at a rate “beyond expectations.”

“The Iranians have shown a willingness to talk. We’re going to talk to them. If there is a chance of peace, we’re going to give peace and a peaceful resolution to this challenge every opportunity to succeed,” Rubio said.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian visits Iran’s nuclear achievements exhibition in Tehran, Iran April 9, 2025. (credit: IRAN’S PRESIDENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

‘We do not want a war’

He went on to emphasize that the administration is not looking to move straight to military action against the Islamic Republic.

“We do not want a war. We do not want to see war. This is not a president that campaigned on starting wars,” Rubio said.

“As he has said very clearly, Iran is not going to have a nuclear weapon, and he reserves every right to prevent that from happening, but he would prefer it not happen. He would prefer that there not be need to resort to military force, either by us or anybody else. He would prefer that it be something that we can negotiate. “

Still, Rubio asserted that peace with Iran is still a long way away.

“I would tell everybody that this – we’re a long ways away from any sort of agreement with Iran. We recognize it’s difficult and hard. Oftentimes, unfortunately, peace is.

“But we’re committed to achieving a peaceful outcome that’s acceptable to everyone. It may not be possible; we don’t know. I don’t even know if Iran knows how to make a deal. They’ve got their own internal political dynamics in their country they have to work through.

The secretary emphasized that the US would avoid a hot conflict with Iran.

“Any sort of armed conflict in the region is going to be much messier than what people are used to seeing and that we would want. That’s why the President is so committed to the peaceful resolution – the prevention of an armed conflict in this scenario,” he said. “We would want to achieve a peaceful resolution to this and not resort to anything else, or even speculate about it at this point. ”