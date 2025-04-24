The two suspects in the “Qatargate” case, Yonatan Urich and Eli Feldstein, were given two weeks of house arrest on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Israel Police appealed against their release from house arrest, crediting a new cause of danger presented by Urich: A concrete suspicion of tampering with the investigation.

During the hearing later in the afternoon, police requested that their house arrest be in effect for three weeks.

The “Qatargate” case is probing Qatari influences on figures close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Urich was released to house arrest on Tuesday, as the court gave police a chance to appeal the decision.

Rishon Lezion judge not convinced Urich remained a threat

Police argued that Urich remains a threat and should not be released, but Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court Judge Menahem Mizrahi wasn’t convinced.

At the hearing on Thursday, Lod District Court Judge Amit Michles said, “I think that there are actions here that could lead to tampering. Without getting into details, based on all of the demands on this case, house arrest is the most balanced next move.”

He offered all sides to accept the house arrest appeal for two weeks, until May 8, and see what develops.

He added that the debate on the issue was regarding Feldstein, not Urich.