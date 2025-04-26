Audiences at this year’s Eurovision will be allowed to wave all flags as long as they do not violate Swiss law, including the Palestinian flag, according to organizers for the upcoming singing competition in Basel.

This new flag policy introduced by the organizers also includes the permission to wave the pride flag and the flags of non-participating countries.

The Palestinian flag was banned from last year’s competition due to the uproar surrounding Israel’s participation in the contest.

Singers only allowed to display the flag of their country on stage

As for the singers participating in the contest, the rules are stricter. Performers are only allowed to display the official flag of their country on stage. They are also prohibited from displaying pride flags or flags of other countries at all official events, including the traditional flag parade. Anyone who violates these rules may be disqualified from the contest.

Yuval Raphael is the winner of the Rising star 2025 finale and will represent Israel in the Eurovision. (credit: Ortal Dahan Ziv/Keshet 12)

“Although there are consequences for violations of the competition rules, we expect all delegations to approach the flag policy in good faith and understand that it is intended to create clarity and balance when it comes to the expression of national identities,” the European Broadcasting Union said in an official statement, declining to say what those consequences would be for a participant who flies a flag that does not belong to their country.

In 2019, when the contest was held in Israel, members of the Icelandic delegation pulled out a scarf with the Palestinian flag on it during the distribution of points.

This year’s Eurovision will be held on May 13, 15 and 17.

Yuval Raphael, Israel’s contestant in the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, had to re-record her song “New Day Will Rise” after making a small mistake in her pronunciation of a biblical verse. The first live performance of the song is scheduled for May 15 at the second semi-final competition.

James Genn contributed to this report.