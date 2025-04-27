Recordings between Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Chief Ronen Bar and a bereaved father were reported by Channel 12 on Sunday.

In the recordings, Bar reportedly states that he has no desire to continue as Shin Bet chief, and that his daughter cannot attend school due to harassment.

Bar clarified his view on taking responsibility, noting that he admitted his responsibility before any official investigation, and claimed that he was not given an opportunity to resign at the time.

“The meaning of taking responsibility is resignation, I tell you unequivocally, resignation, and not two days before the end of term when it would be merely symbolic,” Bar clarified in the Channel 12 report.

“I deeply believe in the value of fulfilling responsibility. I actually think that without taking responsibility, there is no leadership,” he added.

Exclusive: I revealed tonight on @N12News recordings of Ronen Bar in conversation with a bereaved father, in which he:- Claims he was not given the opportunity to resign (even though Netanyahu demanded it of him).- Says he will resign within weeks (more than two weeks have… — Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) April 27, 2025

“I face a daily dilemma about this, considering the security of Israel’s citizens; what is the precise timing that would be right for me to resign,” he expanded, before adding that he has “no desire to continue in the role.”

‘My daughter cannot go to school’

“I am paying the price; my daughter can not go to school, she is forced to hear provocations that are now coming with an official sanction,” he added.

“I feel uncomfortable having to defend my opinion. I just want to tell you that maybe this is what weighs on me more than anything,” Channel 12 reported Bar as stating.

“There is nothing political or ideological here,” Bar told the bereaved father, adding that he would not destroy his priorities in the final weeks of my role.

“I hear what you are saying with great pain, and I will genuinely try to bring this story to an end,” Bar concluded.