Since last year’s Remembrance Day, 79 people have been killed in terror-related incidents, the National Insurance Institute reported on Thursday.

The institute reported that since the start of the Israel-Hamas War, 934 Israeli citizens have been murdered; some 778 were murdered during the October 7 massacre.

Since the start of the war in Gaza, 58 children, 319 women, 615 men, and 76 foreign nationals have died.

The institute noted that 5,229 civilians have been murdered in terror attacks since the establishment of the Jewish settlement in Israel in 1851.

The release noted that approximately 800 minors have been killed in terror attacks. Additionally, 211 foreign nationals have been killed in terrorist attacks over the years.

An illustrative image of French olim (new immigrants) arriving in Israel. (credit: FLASH90)

Israel’s population hits 10 million

The Defense Ministry reported that the number of Israeli military casualties from 1860 to today is 25,417.

In contrast, Israel’s population reached 10 million people before Remembrance Day.

A Central Bureau of Statistics release noted that in 2024, 174,000 babies were born and 28,000 immigrants arrived. However, some 50,000 people died and 56,000 Israelis moved abroad.

The CBS report noted that the current population of Israel is 12 times what it was at the state’s establishment.

It is important to note that the National Insurance Institute numbers have included cases such as Yaakov Avitan, a civilian who was killed by IDF fire in Gaza, or Shlomo Mansour, whose body is being held captive in Gaza.

It should also be noted that the number of casualties does not include security forces and emergency squads.