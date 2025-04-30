Flyers on El Al flights on Wednesday stood for the length of a memorial siren while 10,000 feet in the air, the airline announced on Wednesday. Many Israelis who fly during these meaningful times find themselves unable to observe it, but on El Al flights, it remains applicable.

Service managers on all flights made a special in-flight announcement inviting all passengers to stand during the period of the national siren.

Service manager making special in-flight announcement inviting all passengers to stand during the period of the national siren. (El Al Spokesperson)

On board all flights, service managers announced the memorial moment. “Dear passengers, Today in Israel we mark Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terror. Since October 7th, many families have joined the circle of bereavement after losing their loved ones — each one a world unto themselves — and the pain is unbearable,” they said.

Traditions for Israeli airlines

“On behalf of myself and EL AL, we bow our heads in memory of the fallen, embrace the bereaved families, and pause to grieve, reflect, and honor. At 11:00 AM Israel time, a two-minute siren will sound across the country in their memory. You are invited to join us by standing at your seats”.

This unidentified flight was just one of the many documented moments of silence while in flight for El Al flights following memorial days or terror attacks.

Notably, in November 2023, passengers on a flight to London held a moment of silence while in air to mark 30 days since the October 7 massacre.

The flight’s in-flight service manager addressed the passengers through the onboard announcement system, saying:

“Dear passengers, today, November 7, marks 30 days since Black Sabbath, when we lost our brothers and sisters in the terrible terrorist events that took place in the south.

“At 11 o’clock Israel time, we will observe a minute’s silence in their memory, followed by the song of hope,” the speaker continued. “We invite you to join the rest of the Israelis in Israel and around the world in this initiative. May they rest in peace.”