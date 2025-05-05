Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi travelled to Pakistan on Monday for a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Muhammad Ishaq Dar. This is an important meeting and takes place as Araghchi is also angry about the progress of Iran deal talks with the US.

It also comes in the wake of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in India’s Kashmir region in which 26 were killed.

Pakistan has been behind terror attacks in India in the past because Pakistan has backed extremists.

Iran is not openly siding with Pakistan. It has amicable relations with both Pakistan and India. Iranian state media IRNA noted, “Araghchi, who departed for Pakistan on Sunday leading a political delegation, told IRNA that his visit aimed to assess the latest developments in the region, particularly the ongoing situation between India and Pakistan.”

Pakistan’s foreign minister has expressed “hope for the success” of Iran’s talks with the US. Pakistan and India have nuclear weapons. As such, Iran is likely looking to Pakistan as a model for how a Muslim country can acquire nuclear weapons. Iran has an extensive nuclear program, it claims it is for peaceful purposes.

Indian police officers stand guard at a check point following a suspected militant attack, near Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, April 22, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

However, Iran has an uphill challenge in that, unlike Pakistan, it is not a friend of the US. Pakistan and Iran are both friends of China. The US opposed India and Pakistan acquiring nuclear weapons, but wasn’t willing to act against their decisions in the 1990s. Iran likely hopes to go down the same road. It wants to see how this is possible.

A close Iran-Pakistan relationship exists

Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar said Tehran and Islamabad “have always stood in solidarity and wishes success for the indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States,” according to the IRNA piece.

Referring to the three rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the US, he said, “Pakistan is fully aware of your intensive agenda during these talks, and is closely monitoring this important process,” the report said.

Iran discussed bilateral ties with Pakistan during his trip. “Speaking to reporters upon his arrival at Islamabad International Airport on the goals of his official visit to Pakistan, Araghchi said that the relations between the two countries are of great importance, just as Iran’s relations with other countries in the region, including India, are also important,” the report said.

Araghchi will meet separately with Pakistani officials, including the president and prime minister. He also met with the deputy prime minister of Pakistan, and he met with the Pakistan army commander.

IRNA noted that “Araghchi said that his visit to Islamabad served as an opportunity to review Iran-Pakistan bilateral relations, especially in political, economic, and cultural areas.” The Iranian top diplomat highlighted Iran’s friendly ties with both countries and underscored Pakistan’s special status as a neighboring and brotherly country,” Iranian state media noted.

Pakistan and India both have decent ties with the US. Pakistan is also close to China, and India has amicable ties with Moscow. As such, the Iranian visit is intended to showcase Iran’s move toward the East and its interest in ties with South Asia countries. Iran has been building more diplomatic ties with Central Asian states as well in recent years.

The big story, though, is that Iran is likely looking at Pakistan and India as models of countries that acquired nuclear weapons. Iran wonders how it can get a deal with the US and keep its nuclear program. Recent comments by US President Donald Trump suggest that Iran would need to dismantle the program. Iran is not likely to accept this.

Therefore, the Iran-US talks could be in jeopardy. Iran will then need the support of Pakistan, India, China, Russia and other countries as part of the emerging new world order where the US is no longer a global hegemon. This is the real story of the Iranian visit.