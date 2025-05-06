Hamas is not interested in engaging in ceasefire talks with Israel as long as the war in Gaza continues, senior Hamas official Basem Naim told AFP on Tuesday.

“There is no sense in engaging in talks or considering new ceasefire proposals as long as the hunger war and extermination war continue in the Gaza Strip,” Naim was cited as saying.

These comments come as Israel issued on Monday an ultimatum to the terror group following a decision made by the security cabinet on Sunday night.

The ultimatum stated that if Hamas does not agree to Israel’s proposed outline, including the release of 10 hostages in exchange for a 45-day ceasefire, the military operation in Gaza will be significantly expanded.

What the plan includes

A senior political source said after the Sunday cabinet meeting that “The plan includes… seizing and holding territory in Gaza, moving the Gazan population southward for their protection, preventing Hamas from distributing humanitarian aid, and launching powerful strikes against Hamas – all actions that will help bring about its defeat.”

IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. March 30, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON’S UNIT)

During the meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the plan is effective because it can achieve both primary objectives: defeating Hamas and returning the hostages.

“It differs from previous plans by shifting from targeted raids to seizing territory and maintaining control over it,” he added.

Amichai Stein contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.