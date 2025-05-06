Ireland, Spain, and South Africa “enable antisemitism through their selective criticism of Israel and abuse of the language of human rights.” This is one of the more strident claims in the Diaspora Ministry’s ‘State of Antisemitism Report for 2024,’ published on Tuesday.

The report categorizes foreign countries into three groups: Group 1, countries that are considered by Jewish groups to prioritize the Jewish population and maintain proper relations with Israel; Group 2, countries perceived by Jewish groups as criticizing Israel in an exception manner to the extent that the Jewish community feels unsafe; and Group 3, countries that are perceived as morally ambiguous by Jewish organizations.

The US and Germany were considered to be in Group 1, marking them as supporters of the Jewish community and of Israel. The Diaspora Ministry’s report highlights the US’s increase in funding for the Office of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, and Germany’s internationally lauded activity in combating antisemitism and maintaining Holocaust education.

“The declarations and policy steps promoted by the US and Germany carry value beyond mere symbolism and are worth more than general statements about the ‘importance of combating antisemitism’ that are often heard from national leaders,” the report asserted.

Diaspora Ministry’s State of Antisemitism Report 2024 (credit: Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry)

Contrastingly, Spain, Ireland, and South Africa were seen to be enablers of antisemitism, particularly in relation to the “pronounced criticism and selective condemnation of Israel.”

This was particularly highlighted in the case of South Africa’s genocide case against Israel in the International Court of Justice, but also in the Irish and Spanish governments’ diplomatic positions regarding Israel, which the Diaspora Ministry linked to the “deteriorating security situation facing their [Jewish] communities.”

France, the UK, Australia, and Canada, however, were considered to be more ambiguous. While the countries were all recognized as having taken steps to combat antisemitism, they nevertheless promoted critical statements and policies on Israel that affect the local Jewish community, the report claimed.

For example, in Australia, while the issue of Jewish security was prominent in elections, the government’s policies and statements regarding Israel were seen to be “very disappointing, exacerbating trauma and creating feelings of isolation and betrayal.”

View of the synagogue in Sydney daubed in antisemitic graffiti. January 10, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

“This moral laxity may serve short-term interests, it may allow for the buying of a little more quiet,” the report continued. “But make no mistake: its only result will be the strengthening of the Hamas-style aggression and barbarism — in Europe itself. One need only see what is happening in the streets of Londonistan.”

Social media antisemitism

The report also noted that 2024 marked a “significant escalation in antisemitic content across social media platforms.”

It quoted the Israel Democracy Institute as saying that there has been a “systematic failure in enforcing content policies on social media platforms.”

This was notably more pronounced in non-English language social media such as Arabic, Spanish, and Russian.

Additionally, antisemitic content in Arabic was significantly less moderated compared to English-language content, with 91% of identified antisemitic posts in Arabic remaining on the site, as compared to 65% in English.

The TikTok ad moderator and pro-Palestinian activist who has called ”death to Zionists.” (credit: SOCIAL MEDIA)

The Diaspora Ministry also noted that online antisemitism has become more sophisticated, now using coded language, contextual references, and imagery to circumvent content moderation, while remaining recognizable to target audiences.

Such heightened exposure to antisemitic content increased the likelihood of expressing similar views. The report cited a survey by Generation Lab among 1,323 Americans aged 18-29, which found that watching TikTok for just 30 minutes a day increases the likelihood of expressing extreme antisemitic views by 20%.

TikTok was deemed to be the most “permissive social network for spreading antisemitic content, with a removal rate of under 17%.” This was the lowest of all platforms. The highest moderation rate was on Instagram, which removed 40%.

Antisemitism in academia

The report highlighted the “unprecedented surge” in antisemitic activity in Western academic institutions following Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

“This phenomenon has manifested across American, British, and European campuses, signaling a fundamental shift in attitudes toward Jewish communities within traditionally liberal academic environments meant to foster inclusivity and intellectual freedom.”

PROTESTERS CALL for the release of Palestinian activist and Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil in New York City, last month. On campuses like Columbia and in all levels of education, better Holocaust education is needed, says the writer. (credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)

Data from September 2024 showed 97 antisemitic incidents on global campuses following October 7, with almost 90% originating from radical left ideologies.

Citing research by the Anti-Defamation League, the three US universities with the highest number of antisemitic incidents and the lowest ranking in addressing the phenomenon are Harvard, Michigan, and UCLA.

Such antisemitism was not expressed homogeneously: the report lists bullying, protest, vandalism, and boycotts as some of the several ways Jew-hatred manifested on campuses.

Fighting antisemitism

“The nemesis of Zionism, its negation, is the Palestinian national movement, a thorough examination of which teaches that it has no existence separate from the negation of Zionism. The negation of Zionism is the core of the Palestinian identity,” the report said.

To fight antisemitism, the Diaspora Ministry stressed the need for “courageous leadership and resolute actions.”

Some of the actions it urged countries to take were removing and revoking visas from supporters of Hamas and Hezbollah who led violent demonstrations in the United States, and revoking funding and taking legal measures against academic institutions that failed to protect their Jewish students.

It praised the Trump administration’s campus crackdown, calling it “real leadership.”

“The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs will continue to strive to cooperate with leaders, organizations, and opinion leaders who see reality clearly,” Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli said.

“Leaders who are willing to roll up their sleeves, get dirty in the mud of a world free of political correctness, sweat, and fight.

“Against antisemitism, a struggle is not required, but a war.”