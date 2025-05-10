Col. M., the intelligence officer for IDF Division 162, narrowly survived a powerful explosion in Jabalya that claimed the life of his friend and commanding officer, Col. Ikhssan Daqsa of the 401st Brigade.

In his first public interview, M. described the attack, the emotional weight of leadership, and the renewed push to recover hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

As M. spoke with Walla, IDF tanks gathered near the Gaza border. The buildup marked a new stage in the Israel-Hamas war, with Division 162 again at the forefront of ground operations.

M., 40, a resident of the Haifa Bay area, reflected on the division’s readiness, its accumulated experience from hundreds of days in combat, and the defining moment when Daqsa’s alertness and leadership likely saved his life. “We had breakfast with Ikhssan at his command post,” M. said. “Then the division commander returned to Israel. We stayed. Ikhssan always led from the front.”

They relocated to a nearby home for a meeting with battalion commanders. “This is where I gain the most insight,” M. said. “Not from a screen or a summary, but from hearing firsthand how commanders think and fight.”

Col. Daqsa spotted the IED seconds before the fatal blast

Later that day, Daqsa chose to move to a forward combat position. “He spotted something suspicious,” M. recalled. “We froze. He was just ahead of me. Then the explosion hit.”

A massive shock wave followed. “I felt my face. I knew I was wounded,” he said. “But I wasn’t the worst off.”

As terrorists opened fire from the alley, M. returned fire and pulled the wounded Battalion 52 commander to cover. “Ikhssan was three meters away. I could see how badly he was hurt. Reinforcements came, and we were evacuated.”

A fragment from the improvised explosive device lodged behind M.’s ear, narrowly missing his brain. “It was a miracle,” he said. “I was saved—operationally and technically—because Ikhssan sensed something. If we hadn’t stopped, we all would’ve walked into it.”

M. was informed of Daqsa’s death shortly after they were evacuated.

“It was devastating. But that same night, the brigade launched a successful counterattack under Col. Biederman. Brig.-Gen. Itzik Cohen immediately rejoined them and led from the front. That leadership mattered.”

IDF operation to retrieve Oron Shaul was timed before Gaza ceasefire

One of the most emotional operations M. took part in occurred hours before a ceasefire. Division 162 was tasked with recovering the body of Golani soldier Oron Shaul. “Everything had to be perfect. One mistake and the ceasefire could have been compromised,” M. said. “We reviewed every possible scenario. Dozens were involved on the ground, hundreds more behind the scenes. It was sensitive to the last second.”

Another successful operation in Jabalya involved coordinated deception and real-time intelligence that led to the elimination of dozens of Hamas operatives. “We intercepted their plans and acted fast. The enemy still considers it one of their worst nights of the war,” he said.

But not every moment brought success. In Rafah’s Tel Sultan neighborhood, six hostages were killed by Hamas terrorists just before troops reached their location. “We were close,” M. said. “That moment will stay with us. It affects the entire division.”

Division 162 continues to lead IDF’s ground campaign against Hamas

With more than 500 days of active combat since October 7, Division 162 remains a key force in the IDF’s campaign. Now under the command of Brig.-Gen. Sagiv Dahan, the division recently hosted Defense Minister Israel Katz, who came to assess its readiness for a new ground push.

When asked if the renewed combat could endanger hostages, M. said the IDF is doing everything possible to avoid such harm.

“Every plan is built with that in mind,” he said. “It’s a central consideration.”

M. ended the interview with a word his fallen commander often repeated: “Odrov—just a bit more. That was Ikhssan’s way. And that’s how we’ll get through this. We all know why we’re here. The mission is clear: dismantle Hamas and bring the hostages home.”